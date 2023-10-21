Mike Lindell Wi-Fi Monitoring Devices Banned From Northern Kentucky Polls

Mike Lindell, the election fraud conspiracy theorist and ardent Trump supporter, is selling Wi-Fi monitoring devices after claiming that the signals at polling stations are creating voter tampering. Election officials in Northern Kentucky have said that Lindell’s devices are illegal, likely a felony, and voted that poll workers will be instructed to not allow the devices. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is banned from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for spouting election fraud conspiracies. He reportedly collected donations from the Election Crime Bureau Summit back in August for the devices, which he said would be sold for less than $500. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said that Lindell’s devices are particularly dangerous because they are small enough to sneak into the polls and could illegally identify voters. “These are the kinds of things that keep me up at night,” Summe said.

