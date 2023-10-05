Mike Lindell's Lawyers Want To Drop Him As Client For Not Paying Legal Fees

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell may be in “deep sheet” now that two law firms are trying to dump him as a client.

Lindell allegedly owes millions in legal fees to Washington-based Lewin and Lewin and Minnesota law firm Parker Daniels Kibort, according to Politico.

The fees are connected with both firms’ defense of Lindell in defamation suits by Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies that the conspiracy-mongering pillowmaker has repeatedly ― and without evidence ― accused of “fraud, election rigging and conspiracy” in the 2020 presidential election.

In a court filing, attorney Andrew Parker said that Lindell has stopped paying invoices on time, and that he’s recently resorted to paying just a fraction of what’s owed.

“At this time, Defendants are in arrears millions of dollars to PDK,” Parker said in a legal document obtained by Politico.

Lindell acknowledged to Politico that he has skipped on bills in recent months, and said he understands the attorneys’ frustration.

“These guys were courageous lawyers. They took on the case when nobody else would ... Over the last two months, we haven’t been able to pay these lawyers at all,” Lindell said. “They came to me and said we can’t go on if we can’t get paid. I said, there’s no money.”

Earlier this summer, Lindell announced that he was auctioning off company equipment to cut costs as retailers like Walmart stopped selling his products in stores.

He’s being hurt by other expenses as well.

In April, Lindell was ordered to pay $5 million to a man who won a “Prove Mike Wrong” contest by showing that data cited by Lindell as proof that Donald Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election did not, in fact, prove any such thing.

Despite the cash crunch, Lindell told Politico he is trying to line up new attorneys to defend him in the defamation suits.

Not that he’s having much luck.

“People are going to be afraid to be lawyers,” he said. “I don’t know where I go from here.”

