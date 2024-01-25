Mike Lynch steps down as Colorado House minority leader: Here's why, who's replacing him

Colorado District 65 Rep. Mike Lynch stepped down as minority leader for the state House of Representatives this week.

Lynch announced his decision Wednesday, just days after his 2022 arrest record came to light.

In 2022, Lynch was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated, according to previously unreported law enforcement records. He was later charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. Lynch was sentenced to 18 months of probation and monitored sobriety and ordered to complete a handgun safety course, as reported by Denver 7 News.

On Monday, Republican legislators took a vote of no confidence to determine if Lynch was fit to serve as the minority leader. Lynch narrowly survived a 9-9 split vote to remain as minority leader, the bare minimum he needed to keep his position, but ultimately bowed out of the role.

"As I step aside from the role of Minority Leader, I do so with optimism and a deep sense of gratitude for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my tenure," Lynch said in an emailed statement.

The House Minority Caucus elected Rep. Rose Pugliese, who represents District 14, which includes Colorado Springs, to replace Lynch as minority leader.

"Republicans stand united in our desire to chart a different path in our state and we are working hard on policies that deliver on our commitment to make Colorado more affordable, safer, and ensure parental rights and educational choice are priorities," Pugliese said in an emailed statement.

At the beginning of the month, Lynch announced his candidacy for the 4th Congressional District, running against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and others for the Republican nomination in the June primary. In his recent statement, Lynch made no indication that stepping down as minority leader will impact his ability to continue as the Colorado District 65 representative or his campaign for the 4th Congressional District.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Rep. Mike Lynch steps down as Colorado House minority leader