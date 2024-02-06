Mike McGuire swears in as Senate President Pro Tem
Senator Mike McGuire was recently sworn in.
Senator Mike McGuire was recently sworn in.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
Looking for a budget-friendly option that moisturizes strands and fights frizz? Check out this drugstore pick.
Other celebs, like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Demi Moore, are also fans of this pore-minimizing gem.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
From personalized prints to dainty jewelry, there's something for every recipient and budget.
Haas ditched its long-time team principal but is pushing full-steam ahead with preparation for the 2024 F1 season, which starts in just a few weeks.
Rolls-Royce created four Year of the Dragon-themed cars with a specific red dragon logo that's painted by hand and a dragon-shaped Starlight headliner.
Five social media CEOs were sworn in on Wednesday for what could have been the most eventful children's online safety hearing yet. The Senate subpoenaed recently appointed X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Discord's Jason Citron and Snap's Evan Spiegel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok's Shou Chew agreed to appear without the threat of legal consequence.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
The Arc Browser is getting a lot smarter about what you're searching for.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, commented in today's Senate hearing on children's online safety that teenagers should be able to be creators and share their content widely. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) questioned Zuckerberg about Meta's privacy controls for teenagers. On Instagram, for example, teens under 16 -- or 18 in some countries -- have their accounts automatically set to private when they join the platform.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.
Real-life NBA trades and adjustments to starting lineups have turned some players into easy cuts in several lineups. Check out our fantasy drop suggestions.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
Save $260 on a leather fan fave that's versatile enough to be your everyday sidekick.
You don't need to resort to the dark web to find your illicit pill counterfeiting presses and molds. Just go to eBay and you can get one like new for a great price! Or at least you could until recently, when the Justice Department sued the company for facilitating the sale of thousands of devices clearly intended for illegal purposes — and now eBay owes $59 million.
iSeeCars found the best used SUV models that offer the longest lifespans and most value-forward pricing.