Mike Meadows joins USA Groups

SARASOTA, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USA Groups, Inc. announced that Mike Meadows is joining the communications infrastructure firm as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Meadows has an extensive regional and national background in developing Small Cell, Tower Services and Edge Network delivery solutions that will enable USA Groups to leverage and expand their current product and service offerings to better serve their customers' expanding needs.

"I could not be happier about Mike joining the USA Groups family," said Chris Moffett, Chief Executive Officer. "USA Groups has been a leader within the communications infrastructure industry for 25 years and offers a unique blend of engineering, fabrication and construction management capabilities. I am confident that Mike will be able to utilize his deep industry knowledge and relations to match USA's capabilities with the evolving needs of the industry so that USA Groups can play an even larger role in helping our customers to be successful."

"I am extremely excited to join the USA Groups team," stated Meadows. "I consulted with many industry vets before accepting the position and one word was used by everyone I spoke to: 'Quality'. With a continued commitment to quality and diverse product and services offerings, I know USA Groups is primed for a significantly larger role in the infrastructure industry."

Meadows has nearly 19 years of experience at Crown Castle International Corp. His prior roles included Director of Area Sales, National Sales Director and culminated as Vice President – Service Delivery for the past eight years. In that role he led the development, planning, reporting and project management teams to implement customer driven initiatives across Crown Castle.

Meadows is a dedicated University of Kentucky Wildcat and holds a BS in Communications with Minors in Mathematics and Social Sciences.

USA GROUPS is a leading provider of construction, engineering and fabricated steel products to the telecommunications and infrastructure industries. These services, which are provided throughout the United States, include construction management, tower construction and modifications, engineering, structural steel fabrication, surveying, installation, and maintenance services to telecommunications providers, developers and government clients. For more information on USA Groups, please visit www.usa-groups.com.

