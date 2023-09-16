Mike Morgan's 10PM Friday Oklahoma Weekend Update!
My latest full forecast folks! Happy weekend! Mike
My latest full forecast folks! Happy weekend! Mike
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Available on Amazon, this is said to be the best toner for dry skin. Its silky texture and unique formula make it transformative for dry skin.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
So far, Republicans have failed to produce persuasive evidence that Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings involved his father Joe Biden.
Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers swear by its portability and power.
From the most affordable to the top leather option and the best deal, these are the best weekender bags that will actually last.
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Welker becomes its 13th moderator and the first Black journalist to take the helm, as well as the second woman in the chair.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
Fans are wondering if the traditional way of concerts needs to be reevaluated, including their start times.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
The new Ford Ranger will receive a hybrid powertrain in numerous global markets, though it's too early to tell if we'll see the truck in the United States.
Shop designer bags, jewelry and more at steep discounts.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Your phone's camera lenses scratch just as easily as its screen. Keep your device protected with the four best iPhone camera lens protectors on Amazon.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 23 on a high note.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Twenty leaders from tech and civil society descended upon the Senate's AI Forum Wednesday to discuss the future of AI regulation.