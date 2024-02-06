Mike Morgan's FULL 6PM Monday forecast!

TechCrunch

Apple has tossed another crumb to investors wondering when the world will get to see some 'Made in Cupertino' GenAI: Expect Apple to reveal what it's been working on in this buzzy slice of artificial intelligence "later this year", per CEO Tim Cook. During an earnings call yesterday, Apple's chief exec emphasized its ongoing investment in AI, alongside other -- as he put it -- "groundbreaking innovation", such as the technologies which underpin Apple's Vision Pro VR/AR headset, saying: "We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." There was no more steer on when exactly Cupertino will pull back the curtain on its AI efforts.