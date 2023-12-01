Mike Morgan's QUICK 5PM Friday update!
Cloudy and Cold folks! Here is a quick 5PM Friday update! Mike
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
If injury or underperformance has left your fantasy hockey roster needing help, shoot to score with one of these players.
Fisker, the California-based EV startup, cut its annual production guidance in an effort to free up $300 million in working capital, the company said in a business update Friday. Fisker said it expects to produce about 10,000 vehicles this year. The decision comes less than a month since Fisker cut its production target to between 13,000 and 17,000 vehicles for 2023.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
Walmart, America’s single biggest employer and largest company by revenue, said Friday it’s no longer advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The departure follows owner Elon Musk amplifying antisemitic posts and flinging expletives at fleeing advertisers.
Can kids drink coffee? Here's what doctors say about letting your little one sip your latte.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
Telegram has released an iOS and Android app update that includes several new features. Anyone can now get a transcription of a voice message, while you can finally repost other people's public stories.
Oprah-approved pj's, Hoka house shoes and an extendable Swiffer duster are just some of the finds we obsessed over last month.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
A Paris-based startup called Capsule wants to transform the way users seek out their daily news. Instead of offering a standard news aggregator experience, Capsule's mission is to become the "Spotify for news" by combining AI technology and human editorial curation to provide a news-reading experience that transforms news articles, newsletter snippets and even tweets (posts on X) and other social updates, into digestible information through its user-friendly app. The experience of using Capsule, meanwhile, feels much like swiping through TikTok or other social apps in some ways.
Stock up on gifts like a Samsung smart TV for $1,000 off, a pair of Swarovski earrings for only $15 and an Xbox bundle that's the lowest price we've seen!
The Federal Reserve chairman offered a warning to investors who believe the Fed is finished raising rates and will soon pivot to cutting.
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in?
Facing uncertainties at Crystal Palace, Richards still finds joy through national team triumphs and a steadfast focus on the bigger picture.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Porsche created a one-off 911 Turbo to celebrate the 911's 60th birthday. The commemorative coupe is inspired by the first Turbo built in 1974.
Google has rolled out a trio of updates for Android, Wear OS and Google TV, bringing new features like AI image descriptions, redesigned Emoji stickers and a spate of free TV channels. All told, the updates bring 11 features, some more noteworthy than others.