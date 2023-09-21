Mike Morgan's QUICK 6PM Thursday update!
One storm wave now Eastern Oklahoma, Wave 2 is on the way. Mike
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a potential tropical cyclone formed off Florida’s Atlantic coast. The disturbance is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Ophelia as it approaches the North Carolina coast Friday night into Saturday.
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kindo, knows a thing or two about cybersecurity, having previously led security teams at League of Legends developer Riot Games, shared scooter startup Bird and Alphabet-backed Clover Health. While there's no shortage of AI startups, Kindo claims to be doing things differently. “We saw that a big AI wave was ready to come,” Williams told TechCrunch.
In the first solo episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill talks through loyalty in the modern NBA, specifically as it relates to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Hitchins competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and he's unbeaten as a pro, but he still hasn't fought for a world title. That hasn't diminished his faith and he believes it's a matter of time.
The shatterproof Edison-style bulbs emit a soft amber glow.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
A closer look at the inclusively designed trackpad on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2.
On Thursday at a press event in New York City, Microsft announced a new version of the Surface Laptop Studio featuring updated specs and a long-request microSD card slot
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.
Microsoft is releasing a big Windows 11 update on September 26. Update 23H2 includes the new AI-powered Windows Copilot feature, a native RAR app, a new volume mixer and a lot more.
Microsoft has revealed the Surface Laptop Go 3. It says the $799 system will run for up to 15 hours on a single charge and that it's 88 percent faster than the original model.
As changes at Elon Musk's X continue to push former Twitter users to seek alternatives, the open source, decentralized social network Mastodon -- a popular Twitter/X rival -- is releasing an update designed to make it easier for users to get started, use its network even when logged out, and more easily search for content across its platform. The release, aka Mastodon 4.2, is available today to all Mastodon server operators to install. Mastodon, unlike Twitter/X, is a network of interconnected servers, each with their own admins and rules.
Today, Microsoft has even more AI news to drop alongside its annual refresh of Surface PCs.
When Octopath Traveler 2 launched earlier this year, Microsoft's consoles were noticeably missing from the list of supported platforms.
Colby Covington is officially getting another title shot.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.