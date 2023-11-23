Mike Morgan's WINTER STORM 5PM Thanksgiving update!
Winter Storm expected in much of Kansas Saturday and will extend snow into all of NW Oklahoma. Here is latest. Mike
Winter Storm expected in much of Kansas Saturday and will extend snow into all of NW Oklahoma. Here is latest. Mike
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
The Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K streaming stick has dropped to a record low price of $38 as part of a larger Black Friday deal on Amazon. That’s 24 percent off the MSRP of $50.
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.
We spotted a shacket for over $130 off, hiking boots marked down over 50% and a kicky half-price winter beanie.
We found the best Black Friday luggage deals, travel accessories and tech to save big on trips and travel.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 18,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Over the river and through... time! These are our picks for holiday travel going back to 1885, when Thanksgiving was first declared a holiday.
Instagram launched the ability to download publicly viewable Reels in June, but it limited the feature's availability to users on mobile in the US.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Looking for some stellar Black Friday deals from Walmart? Save up to 70% on Michelin tires, a popular auto vac and more right here!
India is drafting rules to detect and limit the spread of deepfake content and other harmful AI media, a senior lawmaker said Thursday, following reports of proliferation of such content on social media platforms in recent weeks. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's IT Minister, said the ministry held meetings with all large social media companies, industry body Nasscom and academics earlier in the day and has reached a consensus that a regulation is needed to better combat spread of deepfake videos as well as apps that facilitate their creations. "They understood the need for much heavier regulation on this, so we agree that we will start drafting the regulation today itself."
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. “Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they’re not going to be in OpenAI,” Nadella said in an interview with CNBC, saying that we was "open" to them settling at Microsoft or returning to OpenAI should the board and employees support the move.
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
Marquette vs. Purdue is a great Maui Invitational title game.