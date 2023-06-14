Mike Pence Admits He Can’t Defend ‘Very Serious’ Allegations Against Donald Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday admitted he “can’t defend” the “very serious” allegations that have been leveled against Donald Trump with regard to the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations. And I can’t defend what is alleged,” Pence told The Wall Street Journal editorial board after Trump was arrested and arraigned in a Miami courthouse.

“But the President is entitled to his day in court, he’s entitled to bring a defense, and I want to reserve judgment until he has the opportunity to respond,” Trump’s former running mate, and now-rival in the 2024 Republican race, added.

Pence said that “even the inadvertent release” of information on America’s nuclear program or defense capabilities “could compromise our national security and the safety of our armed forces.”

“And, frankly, having two members of our immediate family serving in the armed forces of the United States, I will never diminish the importance of protecting our nation’s secrets,” he added.

Pence did, though, suggest it was “hard for me to believe that politics didn’t play some role in this decision” to charge Trump in the case.

