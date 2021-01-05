Mike Pence allies run ads on Fox to convince viewers Trump VP is loyal

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Georgia to campaign for the Senate runoff (Getty Images)

Allies of Mike Pence ran advertisements worth $25,000 on Fox News in the Mar-a-Lago market where Donald Trump spent his winter holidays to convince the outgoing president of his deputy’s loyalty.

Mr Pence’s loyalty towards Mr Trump has been a topic of discussion over the past few weeks with an advertisement by the Lincoln Project suggesting that the vice president is running away from backing him.

The advertisements by the Club for Growth, which is run by Mr Pence’s close friend David McIntosh, lambasted the Lincoln Project advertisement and emphasised that Pence never stopped fighting for Mr Trump and he's not about to do that now.

It claimed that the vice president was Mr Trump's trusted partner for the last four years. Mr McIntosh explained that the reason behind the Club for Growth’s advertisement was to ensure that the president understands that Mr Pence has remained a good friend, reported Bloomberg.

Mike Pence is going to preside over the joint session of the US Congress on 6 January where he has to present electoral college votes to the Congress and confirm Joe Biden’s win. Some Republicans have planned to raise objections to delay and derail the process while several others are opposing such plans.

Though Pence has refused to clearly outline what he is going to do on 6 January he has welcomed the efforts of Republicans who are going to raise objections.

During an election rally in Georgia for the senate run-off on Monday, Mr Pence assured the crowd that “come this Wednesday, we will have our day in Congress … we will hear the objections and the evidence.”

Mr Trump, in another rally in Georgia on Monday, exhorted Mr Pence for his support on 6 January.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. I hope our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him very much,” said Mr Trump.

However, it is reported that the vice president, who has the ambition of running for presidency in 2024, is looking for a way to ensure that the legal process is followed and Joe Biden’s victory is confirmed but without that being portrayed as a betrayal to Mr Trump and his supporters.

According to a Bloomberg report, the vice president may make a statement that acknowledges Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud while announcing Mr Biden the winner.

