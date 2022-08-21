Mike Pence confident Iowans will 'reflect carefully' as they weigh in with 2024 caucuses

WAVERLY, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he’s confident Iowans will “reflect carefully on the opportunity that we have to bring our country back” as they weigh in with their first-in-the-nation caucus selections in 2024.

It was a subtle nod to a potential White House run as Pence was on the ground in Iowa this week — his fourth visit since losing the 2020 election.

“Iowa always plays an outsized role in the destiny of the nation,” Pence said at the Bremer County Republicans’ Annual Summer Grill and Chill event. “From over in the Hoosier state, we’ve watched from afar all my life as the people of Iowa have done their job making sure that we're choosing the right leadership at the right time. And I have every confidence when that time comes, you'll do it again.”

Iowa Republicans will play an enormous role in helping to determine the direction of the national party in 2024, taking the first vote on a field of candidates that could include former President Donald Trump.

Iowa voted for Trump twice in his 2016 and 2020 general election campaigns, and the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll suggests Republicans across the state remain broadly supportive of the former president. According to a July survey, a majority of Iowa Republicans — 57% — said they hope Trump decides to run for president in 2024. Another 33% hope he does not, and 10% are not sure.

But the former vice president has broken with Trump since refusing to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.

If Pence does make his own White House bid, he will have to navigate a tenuous political landscape — drawing distinctions with the former president without alienating those who still view him favorably.

“I just want somebody with scruples,” said Grace Fails, who attended the Bremer County event Saturday. “I just believe that people should be true to what they believe and should be honest with the people, and so many of them are not.”

She said Democratic President Joe Biden has been not honest with the American people. She said she believes Trump “made some very bad mistakes” while also improving the direction of the country overall.

“I would rather see someone else” run for president, she said of Trump. “And yet, if he does run and if he's the choice, I would vote for him. Because I think that he did a lot of good while he was there. And you can just see how things have fallen apart since he has been gone.”

Campaigning for Grassley

Pence downplayed the 2024 aspect of his visit, saying his focus is on helping Republicans retake Congress in 2022.

"After the first of the year, my family and I will do as we've always done," he told reporters Friday. "And that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve or we might next contribute. But today, it's all about winning back the Congress and reelecting Sen. Chuck Grassley."

But some Iowans were clearly looking forward to the caucuses.

“It was hard to get him,” Bremer County Republican Party Chair John Baber said as he introduced Pence. “But once we did, I was tickled to death to have — I’ll say it — our next president of the United States is here, Mike Pence.”

After the event, Baber said he needs to present a neutral front as the party chair, and he has reached out to a number of other potential candidates to speak at county events.

“But wouldn't it be great to have a governor from the Midwest for a change?” he said.

Pence also attended a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and an event for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition. On Friday, he campaigned at the Iowa State Fair amid a steady downpour.

“I'm almost completely dried off from the State Fair,” he joked Saturday.

Pence touted the “Trump-Pence Administration” policies and decried the state of the southern border, inflation, crime rates, gas prices and the national debt.

“Democrats have literally poured gasoline on a raging fire that’s burning down the American economy,” he said.

Other Republicans who may be eyeing the White House in 2024 have also been flooding the state. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned with Grassley this week, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan flipped pork chops at the State Fair. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will campaign with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson later this month.

