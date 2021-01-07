Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

Danielle Zoellner
&lt;p&gt;Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence&#x002019;s daughter, congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their 2020 election win&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their 2020 election win

(AFP via Getty Images)

Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position. I was there. The people who held the line are our heroes,” she wrote on Thursday.

Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol.

Video footage showed rioters using violence and spraying chemical agents at law enforcement officers in an effort to push them back. Eventually hundreds of rioters overtook the Capitol grounds and entered into the building, forcing it to go under lockdown.

Mrs Bond appears to have been in the Capitol with Mr Pence on Wednesday, according to her tweet. Mr Pence was in the Capitol to fulfil his role with the Senate in certifying the election results.

More follows …

