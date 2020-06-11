Mike Pence deleted a tweet showing dozens of Trump campaign staffers packed together without masks on, in clear violation of social-distancing orders

US President Donald Trump and Vice president Mike Pence at the White House on April 27, 2020.

US Vice President Mike Pence deleted a tweet he sent on Wednesday evening that showed dozens of Trump campaign staffers standing closely together without masks in their Virginia office.

"Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!" Pence wrote in the tweet. "Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up!"

The gathering clearly violated Virginia's statewide social-distancing guidelines, which prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people and the governor's order requiring that face coverings be worn by those in proximity to others indoors.

The accompanying photo showed Pence standing in front of a packed room of dozens of staffers, most posing with their thumbs up. The photo appeared to have been taken in the Trump campaign's Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters. But Pence did not have any travel on his public schedule on Wednesday.

The gathering also violated Virginia's statewide social-distancing guidelines, which prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people and the governor's order requiring that face coverings be worn by those in proximity to others indoors.

The White House directed Business Insider's request for comment to a Pence spokesperson, who didn't respond immediately.

Pence attracted widespread criticism after he refused to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic's headquarters in Minnesota in late April, in violation of the clinic's policy. After much backlash Pence said, "I should have worn a mask."

