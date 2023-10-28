Mike Pence: Former US Vice President withdraws from 2024 presidential race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race.

He made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

"We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets," the Associated Press quoted him as saying.

Mr Pence had not landed with Republican voters as well as anticipated in a race for the nomination led by former President Donald Trump .

His campaign had racked up large amounts of debt, with Mr Pence ending September owing $621,000 (£512,038) and with only US$1.2m (£989,446) in the bank - significantly less than other Republican rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The 64-year-old lost the support of many Republican voters when he publicly broke with Mr Trump over the 6 January Capitol riot in 2021, and when he presided over the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election results in Congress.

Read more: Who are the Republican hopefuls not named Trump?