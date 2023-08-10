Mike Pence is getting ridiculed online for a campaign video where he pretends to pump gas into his pickup truck for a full minute

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to NBC News. NBC News.

Social media users are calling out former Vice President Mike Pence for his new campaign video.

The clip features Pence pretending to pump gas into his truck, when he's clearly not.

He talked about energy prices for a full minute, but failed to pay for gas or squeeze the pump handle.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is being mocked online for a minute-long video of him pretending to pump gas into his pickup truck as he criticized President Joe Biden.

"Hey, everybody, Mike Pence here," he said in the video, grabbing a gas pump nozzle. The campaign clip was posted on Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

"Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy," Pence said, slotting the nozzle into the fuel inlet of a red pickup truck.

Hand on his hip, Pence spoke about surging energy prices, and his plan to lower those consumer costs that would "reclaim America's role as the leading producer of energy in the world" by 2040.

He urged people to visit his 2024 presidential campaign website and support his run for the White House.

But throughout the ad, Pence never squeezed the pump handle.

People commenting on his video also noted that Pence neither paid for his gas nor selected the fuel he wanted. Additionally, the truck's gas cover was, mysteriously, already open, some added.

"You do know you have to actually squeeze the handle, right Mike?" one person wrote.

"I remember when we had to pay for the gas at the pump before we started pumping. This has a 'crudité' moment beeping all over it," wrote another user, referencing Mehmet Oz's senate campaign gaffe, where he incorrectly identified the grocery store where he was filming a video.

"What gas station doesn't ask you to choose the grade of gas you were buying?" another person wrote. "Pretty strange. I'll ignore the fact that you didn't offer a credit card, as your very small cult will claim you were about to go in and pay cash."

Pence is running for the GOP nomination against his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump. He polled at around 5% in June, per FiveThirtyEight, slightly ahead of Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

A representative for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider