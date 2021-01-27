Mike Pence is homeless after leaving office and ‘couch-surfing’ with Indiana politicians, report says

Namita Singh
&lt;p&gt;File Image: Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on 20 January 2021 in Washington, DC.&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

File Image: Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on 20 January 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images)

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was thrust into the spotlight during the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency, does not have a permanent place to live in since leaving his official residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, according to reports.

Though in his farewell address Mr Pence announced moving back to his home state Indiana in summer, he offered no details on the specifics of where he would move with his wife, Karen Pence. And now, the former second couple is “couch-surfing" at the residences of various officials in Indiana, reported Business Insider.

A source told the news portal, that the Pences are staying at a cabin that Indiana governor, Eric Holcomb, uses as a retreat, while two republicans close to the former vice-president said that Mr Pence and his wife were staying at Pence’s brother’s place in Columbus.

Mr Pence, who grew up in Columbus, hasn't owned an Indiana home for at least the past eight years, reported Associated Press. Elected as Indiana Congressman from 2001 to 2013, and the governor of the state from 2013 to 2017, Mr Pence lived at the Indiana governor's residence in Indianapolis before moving to the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington in 2017.

The obscurity around the information on Mr Pence’s domicile is also due to the concern about his safety arising out of the recent insurrection of the Capitol, some Republicans told Business Insider.

The mob that rampaged through the Capitol on 6 January wanted to kill Mr Pence and House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin had said earlier this month in an interview with CNN.

In fact, the rioters, some of whom chanted "Where's Mike Pence?" and "Hang Mike Pence", came as close as a 100 feet from him during the Capitol siege.

As the Pences settle down at a residence outside of Washington, they will also keep their secret service protection for another six months.

