Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway give conflicting messages about Trump's RNC speech plans

Will he or won't he?

President Trump on Monday told Raleigh, North Carolina, NBC affiliate WRAL that he was committed to accepting the Republican presidential nomination in the Tar Heel state in August, but added he wasn't sure where exactly it would be. Then, on Wednesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared to nix the idea it would take place in Charlotte, the site of the Republican National Convention. Conway said it was "highly doubtful" the president would appear in the city because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) made it "unattainable" with his insistence on maintaining coronavirus restrictions for the event, which led Trump to move recently called-off celebratory events to Jacksonville, Florida.

The situation grew even more confusing on Wednesday afternoon, when Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said his boss would be making the speech in Charlotte after all. Pence's word on the subject may indeed be final, but the situation has changed so frequently over the last few months, it's probably safer to wait and see.







At least three Trump officials gave local interviews and touched on this topic today: - Kellyanne Conway told @BoThompsonWBT it is unlikely

- Lara Trump wouldn’t say in an interview with @AllisonWSOC9

- VP Mike Pence told multiple reporters the speech will happen in Charlotte



— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 29, 2020

