Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pompeo are negotiating lucrative book deals about the Trump administration

Eliza Relman
Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence talk as they leave the Senate Republicans&#39; policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
  • Conway, Pence, and Pompeo are reportedly negotiating book deals about their time in the Trump administration.

  • Conway is talking to multiple publishers and plans to secure a "sizable advance," per The Times.

  • Pence and Pompeo are also both in talks with New York publishing houses.

Kellyanne Conway, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are all working out lucrative deals for books about their time in the Trump administration.

Conway, one of Trump's longest-serving and most loyal advisers, left her White House post in August amid escalating familial strife. Conway is now discussing a potential book deal with multiple major publishers and plans to secure a "sizable advance," The New York Times' Ben Smith reported Sunday. Pence and Pompeo are also both in talks with New York publishing houses, Smith reported.

Conway, a veteran Republican pollster and operative who served as Trump's campaign manager for the last few months of his 2016 bid, has long suggested she would write a book about her time in the White House. After being accused by former White House colleagues in 2018 of regularly leaking to the press, Conway told Fox News host Abby Huntsman, "One day, Abby, I will have my say. So that will be very, very fascinating."

Conway's husband, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, has for years advocated against his wife's ex-boss, who he's argued is a "sociopath." And Conway's 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, has repeatedly accused her parents of abuse and said over the summer that she was "pushing for emancipation."

A slew of former Trump aides have raked in cash for memoirs they've written about their time in the administration. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton earned a $2 million advance from Simon & Schuster for his lengthy 2020 tell-all.

Conway, Pence, and Pompeo all remain publicly loyal to the former president. But Trump attacked Pence on his way out of office, pressured him to illegally refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election, accusing him of lacking "courage," and then inciting rioters to call for Pence's execution as they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a p----," Trump privately told Pence last month, the Times reported.

Pompeo, like former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is widely believed to be considering a future run for office and is expected to closely align himself with Trump and the GOP's far-right base. Sanders released her own memoir last year in anticipation of her run for governor of Arkansas.

Read the original article on Business Insider

