  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike Pence looks at the 2024 presidential race but sees Donald Trump everywhere

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As Mike Pence discussed his tenure as vice president with about 500 religious Republicans, some listeners couldn't help but wonder if they were seeing a preview of coming attractions.

“I said to my husband, ‘Did you think this was a trial run for a campaign speech?’” said Beth Atwater, an attorney from Lexington, South Carolina, who attended Pence's speech before the Palmetto Family Council last week.

Republicans across the country are pondering Pence's chances of becoming president – thanks in part to the man who remains at the heart of GOP politics and made Pence vice president: Donald Trump.

Trump and some allies criticize Pence for refusing Trump's demands that he help overturn his election loss of Joe Biden. The insurrection by pro-Trump rioters Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol put Pence's life in danger.

Republicans who want the party to move on from Trump see the former vice president as part of the problem – a loyalist who too often enabled the president.

Pence hasn't said he's running for president, but he raised eyebrows with his reemergence in public in South Carolina, home of a key GOP primary in 2024. He has a lineup of events in the coming months that looks like an attempt to appeal to Trump voters without alienating their leader.

Building a base for a presidential run is always challenging, Republicans said, but Pence's predicament is unique.

"I just don't see the path," said Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman from Virginia and an outspoken critic of Trump.

Praise for Trump, attacks on Biden, silence on Jan. 6: Mike Pence makes first speech since leaving office in pivotal SC

More: Mike Pence faces biggest loyalty test in announcing Trump's loss during a special session of Congress

Some attendees at a dinner April 29 hosted by the Palmetto Family Council in Columbia, S.C., wondered if former Vice President Mike Pence&#39;s first public speech since leaving office might signal a presidential run.
Some attendees at a dinner April 29 hosted by the Palmetto Family Council in Columbia, S.C., wondered if former Vice President Mike Pence's first public speech since leaving office might signal a presidential run.

Making the moves

Pence is one of several Republicans making the kind of moves one does when exploring a presidential run.

The former vice president has created a political committee, Advancing American Freedom, to promote and defend the policies of the Trump-Pence administration. It has run web ads featuring Pence on issues such as border security.

Young America's Foundation, a conservative group, announced that Pence will give the keynote address at its National Conservative Student Conference in August in Houston. Pence plans to campaign for Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional races.

The former vice president is writing an autobiography scheduled to be published in 2023, a year before the presidential election.

In deciding where to make his first first speech since leaving office, Pence picked South Carolina – home of the first-in-the-South primary that has been pivotal in Republican nomination battles.

Friday, Pence will attend an early cattle call of eight potential Republican candidates not named Trump. Texas Republicans organized a private meeting of donors to hear from Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and Rick Scott.

Sarah Longwell, a GOP strategist who ran a group called Republican Voters Against Trump in 2020, said Pence's challenges in a 2024 race are many.

"No. 1, Trump is going to attack him as insufficiently loyal," she said, and Trump voters who believe the election was stolen will blame Pence.

Republicans who want to shed Trump see Pence as complicit in the administration's actions, including the drawn-out protests of the election.

Longwell said, "People who love Trump don't like him, and people who hate Trump don't like him."

'A Christian, a Conservative, a Republican – in that order'

During his half-hour speech in a downtown Columbia ballroom last week, Pence said that serving alongside Trump was "the greatest honor of my life," though he didn't mention the ex-president's name that much. He spoke more about the administration's record and criticized the Biden administration over immigration, spending, taxes, abortion and religious freedom.

In his opening, Pence recited a standard self-description: "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican – in that order."

Though vice presidents often find it hard to emerge from the shadow of the presidents they served, the job has become a stepping stone toward the Oval Office. Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush and Joe Biden were elected to the presidency as former vice presidents. Hubert Humphrey (1968), Walter Mondale (1984) and Al Gore (2000) won the Democratic nominations but fell short in the general elections.

None of those former veeps faced the kind of obstacle within their own party that Pence has in Trump.

Pence has to answer one question first: Will he run if Trump does? The former president said he is considering another race in 2024 but won't make an announcement until after the 2022 congressional races.

Normally, a former vice president would be in "the top spot" for the next election, but "in a Trump GOP, it is more complicated," said Mike DuHaime, former political director for the Republican National Committee.

Despite Pence's "fealty over the four years," DuHaime said, "Trump may have forever damaged (Pence's) reputation with Trump supporters by calling him out during the election lie and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6."

Pence, who frequently talks about his religious faith, does have support from at least one important Republican constituency: evangelical voters such as the ones who saw him speak at the Palmetto Family Council.

Tim Miller, a former Republican political strategist who saw Pence in Columbia, said he has "a base of support with evangelicals, which is better than most have, but can he expand out of that?"

Members of Trump's "Make America Great Again" caucus may remain suspicious.

"Hard to imagine the MAGA voters are ever going to love him," Miller said.

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 intending to confirm Joe Biden&#39;s victory in the presidential election before a mob of Donald Trump&#39;s supporters invaded the Capitol and lawmakers fled for safety.
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 intending to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election before a mob of Donald Trump's supporters invaded the Capitol and lawmakers fled for safety.

'He did the right thing ... And it's going to cost him'

One of Pence's biggest hurdles to a potential run isn't just his association with Trump but Trump's own criticisms of him.

At a Republican donor conference last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he was still "disappointed" that Pence did not move to block the counting of electoral votes from states that went for Biden.

Republican unity? Not so much. Donald Trump goes off-script, hits McConnell, Pence, others

Former Vice President Mike Pence signs double book deal: First release will be autobiography

In a statement this week attacking Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump said the election result would have been different "had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures."

Trump denounced his vice president at a rally Jan. 6 that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol, where some Trump supporters roamed the halls looking for Pence and calling him a traitor.

Riggleman, the former congressman from Virginia, said he has seen Trump-Pence yard signs in his district with the vice president's name painted over or otherwise vandalized.

He said he likes Pence and believes the vice president acted honorably in refusing to interfere Jan. 6 when Congress met to confirm Biden's victory. "He did the right thing for the country that day," Riggleman said. "And it's going to cost him."

One thing potentially working in Pence's favor: Few people are paying attention to the Republican presidential race.

Jenny Beth Martin, honorary chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, said reporters and political activists are interested in the early jockeying, but most Americans are worried about things such as schools opening once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

When the time for attention comes, she said, "the grassroots would want to know first and foremost whether Trump is going to want to run."

'A long time away'

At the Columbia Convention Center, South Carolina Republicans said they believe compatriots in their state and elsewhere – places such as Iowa and New Hampshire – will judge Pence on his merits. They are intrigued by how Pence might navigate the issue of Trump.

Kelly Ross, who works for a nonprofit company in Greenville, said Pence's base of voters is different from Trump's, and the election "is a long time away" in any event.

Others said the Pence-Trump dispute over Jan. 6 will mean little to Republicans in 2024.

"I think people forget things and get over them and move on to what's best for the country," said Cathy Wells, a housewife from Lexington.

In short, many said, they'll wait and see.

"It's kind of hard to tell," said Atwater, the attorney from Lexington. "You know, politics changes so quickly."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Pence running for president? He'll have to contend with Trump.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia protests: What is behind unrest?

    Crowds are gathering again after a night of violence as the UN condemns the repression of protesters.

  • Trump launches blog to spread election lies

    Former President Donald Trump, whose accounts were suspended by Twitter and Facebook over his repeated, baseless assertions that the 2020 election was "stolen," launched a blog on Monday to continue spreading that bogus claim.

  • Trump Plaza renamed 'The Plaza' as condo owners pivot to original name of West Palm Beach complex

    Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach has been renamed The Plaza to sever tie with ex-president, whose name stayed on complex despite no link for two decades

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Klobuchar calls Trump 'the ultimate conveyor of misinformation,’ says Facebook ban not far enough

    The Facebook oversight board’s decision to uphold an indefinite ban on former President Trump’s account renewed calls for antitrust action against the social media giant Wednesday.

  • New Georgia law legalizing college athlete endorsements also allows schools to take athletes' money

    As Georgia athletes can soon make endorsement money, their schools can also take up to 75% of that money to redistribute to other athletes.

  • $2.3 million on travel in 8 months: Trump Navy secretary flew around the world, despite COVID-19

    Trump Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite traveled the globe, including late-term trips to Pacific islands, despite COVID-19 limiting other officials.

  • NFLPA blasts league memo on Ja'Wuan James' injury as 'gutless,' 'scare tactic'

    The NFLPA stood its ground on voluntary workouts and suggested the Broncos pay Ja'Wuan James his $10 million salary.

  • Poll Shows Parents Are Reluctant to Get Their Children Vaccinated for COVID-19

    The American public’s willingness to get a COVID vaccine is reaching a saturation point, a new national poll suggests, one more indication that achieving widespread immunity in the United States is becoming increasingly challenging. Only 9% of respondents said they hadn’t yet gotten the shot but intended to do so, according to the survey, published in the April edition of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor. And with federal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15 expected imminently, the eagerness of parents to let their children be vaccinated is also limited, the poll found. Overall, slightly more than half of those surveyed said they had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, a finding that matches data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re in a new stage of talking about vaccine demand,” said Mollyann Brodie, executive vice president of Kaiser’s Public Opinion and Survey Research Program. “There’s not going to be a single strategy to increase demand across everyone who is left. There will be have to be a lot of individually targeted efforts. The people still on the fence have logistical barriers, information needs, and lots don’t yet know they are eligible. Each strategy might move a small number of people to get vaccinated, but all together, that could matter a lot.” With a growing number of scientists and public health experts concluding that it is unlikely that the country will reach the threshold of herd immunity, the Biden administration has stepped up efforts to reach those who are still hesitant. On Tuesday, the administration announced steps to encourage more pop-up and mobile vaccine clinics and to distribute shots to primary care doctors and pediatricians as well as local pharmacies. The survey also showed that confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had suffered a significant blow after the 10-day pause in dispensing it while the authorities examined rare incidents of life-threatening blood clots in people who had taken it. While 69% of people said they had confidence in the safety of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, only 46% felt confident about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Among adults who have not been vaccinated, 1 in 5 said that the news about the Johnson & Johnson shot had prompted them to change their minds about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey did show that there had been some progress among Republicans, who have been among the firmest holdouts. Among that group, 55% said they had gotten a shot or intended to do so, up from 46% in March. The percentage who will “definitely not” get the vaccine is shrinking as well, down to 20% from 29% in March. The results were based on telephone surveys of a nationally representative sample of 2,097 adults from April 15-29. The so-called “wait and see” group — people who are seeking more information before deciding — inched down slightly, to 15% from 17% in March. The proportion of people who said they would get vaccinated only if required to do so by employers or schools dipped to 6% from 7%. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be authorized for children ages 12-15 within days. Among parents who were surveyed, 3 in 10 said they would get their children vaccinated right away, and 26% said they wanted to wait to see how the vaccine was working. Those figures largely mirrored the eagerness with which those parents themselves sought to get vaccinated. Commensurately, 18% said they would do so only if a child’s school required it, and 23% said they would definitely not get their children vaccinated. A consortium of universities that includes Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers has been conducting online polls during the pandemic and recently focused on parents. The group’s latest survey, conducted throughout April and reaching 21,733 adults across 50 states, found that the divide between mothers and fathers in views about the vaccine for children had widened. Fathers are becoming more accepting, with their resistance falling to 11% from 14% since February. But more than a quarter of mothers, researchers said, still say they are “extremely unlikely” to vaccinate their children. Both genders are more resistant to the vaccine for younger children than for teenagers. Other research shows that mothers tend to have more sway over the final decision than fathers. The responses from parents may well change over time, experts say. Just as adults were far more reluctant last summer when the vaccine was still a concept, parents surveyed several weeks ago, when imminent authorization for children under 16 had not been widely discussed, might also have been reacting to a hypothetical situation rather than a reality. But pediatricians and others who are seen as trusted sources of information are already aware that they have considerable work to do to instill vaccine confidence in this latest cohort. Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrician in Denver who is vice chairman of the committee on infectious diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics, predicted that just as adults had swarmed COVID vaccine providers during the initial weeks of distribution, parents and pent-up young teenagers would rush for it at the start, too. But O’Leary, who often gives talks to pediatricians about how to motivate patients to accept vaccinations, worries that a slowdown will inevitably follow. To persuade hesitant parents, he said, “we have to make the vaccine available in as many places as possible.” He added, “If parents and patients are in the pediatrician’s office and the doctor can say, ‘Hey, I’ve got it,’ that may be enough of a nudge for them to say, ‘Let’s go ahead and do this.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff on the importance of male vulnerability: 'You don't have to talk tough to be tough'

    Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff opened up about masculinity, vulnerability and support.

  • I watched Arizona’s unprecedented election audit – here’s what’s happening

    Experts say the effort, trundling along slowly in Phoenix, is unreliable and dangerous Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas in Phoenix examine and recount ballots from the 2020 election. Photograph: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, I’m writing from Phoenix, where I’m spending the week covering a remarkable GOP audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county, home to the majority of Arizona’s registered voters. The audit, which is unprecedented in US elections, is being watched with alarm around the country. Experts say it is a non-credible effort to fuel doubts about the 2020 race. And there’s some evidence similar efforts could pop up elsewhere. Maricopa county has already conducted multiple audits of the 2020 race and confirmed the results. The firm hired by the GOP-controlled Arizona senate has little experience in election audits, and experts are deeply concerned its methodology is unreliable and will only lead to more doubt about the results of the 2020 race in Arizona. The CEO of the firm, called Cyber Ninjas, supported baseless conspiracy theories about the election. The effort also appears to be receiving considerable outside funding from Trump allies who tried to assist in his efforts to overthrow the election results. The audit is taking place in a coliseum on McDowell Road here in Phoenix that used to be home to the Suns, the city’s basketball team (its nickname is the Madhouse on McDowell). For all the attention around the audit, the thing that stood out to me the most when I watched it up close on Tuesday was how slow and sleepy things were. Of the 46 tables in the arena, less than half were filled with people counting. Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state who is serving as the senate’s liaison to the audit, said officials hoped to have more counters in the arena soon, but temporary workers were undergoing background checks. Audit counters are divided into several teams and wear colored shirts to denote which they are a part of (there’s pink, blue, green and yellow). Three members of each team are at each table and mark down what’s on the ballot as it rotates on a lazy susan around the table. The whole process isn’t quick – I timed one table counting 29 ballots in three minutes on Tuesday. Once a batch of ballots is counted, a designated person at the table makes sure the tallies of all three counters match. The ballots then are moved over to a second station, where workers photograph them and put them through a device resembling a scanner. The purpose of this station appears to be to verify the authenticity of the ballots. It reportedly relies on dubious technology from Jovan Pulitzer, an election conspiracy-theory advocate, that purports to verify the authenticity of ballots by checking the paper folds and ink. Auditors are also reportedly looking for traces of bamboo in the ballot paper, an echo of a baseless conspiracy theory that ballots were smuggled in from Asia. Even some people helping with the audit are skeptical of Pulitzer’s technology. “This guy is nuts,” John Brakey, an election transparency advocate who was brought in to help with the audit, told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s a fraudster … It’s ridiculous that we’re doing some of this.” Outside the stadium, I noticed a small tent with about five supporters that had signs supporting the audit. It was surrounded by signs that said “expose voter fraud” and that labeled the Republican-controlled Maricopa county board of supervisors, which objected to the audit, “enemies of the nation”. I sat down in one of the lawn chairs they had set up and asked them what exactly they hoped the audit would achieve, especially since the county had already audited the ballots. “We are pretty certain that Biden did win something. He won the most out of state votes, he won the most non-registered votes, he won the most double votes and people out of state, and all of that,” said Kelly Johnson, a retired lawyer from Huntington, California, who traveled to Phoenix to support the audit. There’s no evidence of Arizona or elsewhere of widespread voter fraud or other malfeasance. I followed up by asking Johnson if he would accept Biden won Arizona and the election if the audit showed that was true. “Personally, yes,” he said.

  • How Asians Became the Most Vaccinated Group in New York City

    NEW YORK — Since last year, Phung Nguyen, 77, feared the worst would happen if she fell ill with COVID-19. She lives alone in the New York City borough of the Bronx, lost contact with her daughter years ago and only speaks Vietnamese. When she heard of a vaccine that protects against the virus, she was determined to get it. But with limited ability to understand English and an eye condition that caused her vision to deteriorate, she needed help setting up an appointment. So, she turned to Mekong NYC, a small nonprofit that serves the Southeast Asian community in the city. Michelle Bounkousohn, an organizer, helped her get vaccinated, although it took over a month. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I really appreciate you and everybody at Mekong,” Nguyen told Bounkousohn recently. “It seems like you went through a lot to take me that day.” Mekong NYC is one of several community-based organizations that have been instrumental in helping Asian American communities schedule vaccine appointments and translate COVID information accurately. Months before city and state vaccination sites allowed for people to walk in without an appointment, these nonprofits had been working overtime to get shots in arms. In New York City, vaccination efforts have fallen short in some immigrant and minority neighborhoods. Organizers say many people would like to get vaccinated but could not schedule appointments or find answers to their questions. Many immigrants, organizers said, incorrectly assumed they were ineligible. But Asian Americans are the most vaccinated demographic group in the city, according to city data. Sixty-eight percent of the city’s adult Asian population, which tops 680,000, has received at least one dose. White adults in the city are the next highest, at 49%. Vaccine recipients are asked to report their own race and ethnicity on forms, and vaccination facilities then report that data to the Citywide Immunization Registry. The numbers may reflect the hard work of the community-based organizations, which have taken on the brunt of outreach into these neighborhoods. “To be completely honest, I was very surprised to see that data because that has not been our anecdotal experience,” said Carlyn Cowen, chief policy and public affairs officer at the Chinese-American Planning Council, a New York City-based organization that is the nation’s largest Asian American social services agency. Despite the seemingly remarkable vaccination rate, many New Yorkers of Asian descent face a laundry list of complications that impedes vaccine access: immigration status, language barriers, lack of reliable internet and fear of violence. The nonprofits have been working against the backdrop of a nationwide surge in anti-Asian attacks. Through the first quarter of this year, the New York Police Department is investigating or has solved about three dozen bias crimes against Asian Americans. In 2020, there were 28 reported anti-Asian hate crimes in the city, up from three the previous year. Bounkousohn said they are especially concerned for seniors. “If they don’t have Phung’s drive to really advocate for herself, or if they don’t have connections to organizations like Mekong who can make an appointment for them, I really wonder when people will be able to get fully vaccinated,” Bounkousohn said. The barriers can easily discourage people who do not speak English and lack technology skills, said Cowen. The threat of violence has been a “huge deterrent” in getting seniors vaccinated. “We have seniors that have been eligible for the vaccines but will not leave their houses to get it because they are terrified,” said Cowen. The glut of websites and providers to schedule vaccine appointments were notoriously confusing — even for English speakers — and city health sites suggested using a Google Translate plug-in for other languages, which sometimes mistranslates, Cowen added. The Chinese-American Planning Council, which serves about 60,000 New Yorkers a year, helped community members navigate unemployment and eviction prevention and later began scheduling vaccination appointments remotely, Cowen said. The group also arranged for residents and staff members at its affordable senior housing program to be vaccinated on-site. Seniors who do not speak English have faced hurdles at vaccination sites without interpreters who could help explain the process and the forms that need to be signed. Chhaya Chhoum, Mekong NYC’s executive director, felt disheartened after taking her father and aunt to the mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium. She planned to interpret for her relatives, who do not speak English, but was not allowed inside. She had brought her laptop with her, which was against stadium rules. Her father and aunt, who are in their 60s and from Cambodia, called her from inside to interpret over the phone. No Khmer interpreters were available, she said. “Things that I think public health should be doing, we have to do as an organization, I have to do as an individual,” she said. The 10 staff members who work at Mekong NYC have taught themselves how to explain medical terms in Vietnamese and Khmer to dissuade fears of the vaccine. The group has helped more than 100 community members — many of whom are Cambodian and Vietnamese refugees — get vaccinated, Chhoum said. In Queens, Joann Kim recently sat at the front desk of the Korean American Family Service Center with a phone pressed to her ear as her computer cursor darted across the screen. The available vaccine appointments quickly disappeared as she clicked. The center, which typically serves survivors of gender-based violence, took on new responsibilities as the virus spread, said executive director Jeehae Fischer. Calls to the center’s hotline increased by 300% during the pandemic, which meant staffers and volunteers fielded questions on testing and vaccines while still providing resources to domestic violence victims. The group became a coronavirus information hub by setting up tables in front of Korean churches to answer parishioners’ questions and taking calls from families across New York state and New Jersey. The need for help and vaccine information in Korean was so steep that Kim and Julie Rhee, a community and outreach assistant, were hired to hunt down vaccine appointments. The group’s clients, many of whom are uninsured or do not have legal status, are more comfortable turning to the family center than to the city, Fischer said. “We’re on the ground really doing the work, we’re really seeing what’s happening,” Fischer said. “We’re experiencing it with them.” Data on Asian American populations, especially during the pandemic, has been patchy, incomplete and at times nonexistent, said Anita Gundanna, co-executive director of the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families. Data on Asian Americans is not typically disaggregated, meaning Asian and Pacific Islander identities are often lumped together and not differentiated by ethnicity or nationality. Although the demographic’s high vaccination rate may seem like good news, Gundanna said she questions whether the data, while probably accurate, may perpetuate the model minority myth. Without disaggregated data, she said, it may appear as if Asian Americans as a whole are not struggling with vaccine access despite widening disparities within the community. Income inequality among Asian Americans has been climbing rapidly for years. In December 2019, months before the virus spread throughout the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that would require state agencies to collect demographic data on many Asian ethnicities. This year’s state budget included $3 million to fund disaggregation in Asian American data. “For a very long time, we have just been ignored or invisible and made to struggle in silence,” Gundanna said. Ben Wei, executive director of the COVID Foundation, agreed. Unlike other community-based organizations, the COVID Foundation was created specifically to address needs during the pandemic, from donating personal protective equipment to signing up community members for vaccine appointments. Wei, who was born in Chinatown and raised in Queens, said his group partnered with WGIRLS, a nonprofit that scheduled 30,000 vaccine appointments for people in New Jersey, to schedule appointments for Chinatown residents. On a recent weekend, the groups held an event with 100 bilingual volunteers to collect community members’ information to schedule appointments for them. That led to 339 scheduled appointments, according to WGIRLS. Community-based organizations, he said, are filling the gaps government agencies have left behind. “Ideally,” Wei said, “the COVID Foundation shouldn’t need to exist.” Although it may be difficult to quantify the impact that community-based organizations have made in the vaccination effort, these groups have been a lifeline for their most vulnerable community members. Since getting her first dose, Nguyen has been happily waiting for her second shot. Bounkousohn, the organizer from Mekong NYC, has been keeping Nguyen’s vaccination card safe until they go back to the site. “I feel a lot better,” Nguyen said. “I feel less scared.” Bounkousohn and Nguyen already have plans for once she is immunized: They’re going to Chinatown to celebrate. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republicans are already preparing for the 2024 campaign. But Trump looms large

    Just six months after the last presidential election, ambitious Republicans are already busy laying the groundwork for the next one.

  • Rome jury convicts 2 US friends in slaying of police officer

    A jury in Italy convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying in Rome of a police officer in a tragic unraveling of a small-time drug deal gone bad, sentencing them to the maximum life in prison. More than 12 hours after deliberations began, the jury of two judges and six civilians delivered verdicts and sentences Wednesday night that set off a collective gasp in the courtroom: Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, former schoolmates from the San Francisco area, were each found guilty of murder and four other counts and received Italy's stiffest punishment, life imprisonment. Prosecutors alleged Elder stabbed Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times with a knife that he brought with him on his trip to Europe and that Natale-Hjorth helped him hide the knife in their hotel room.

  • Josh Duggar child porn case: a timeline of the troubling allegations

    A Homeland Security Investigations special agent detailed the timeline in which Duggar allegedly downloaded computer files depicting child pornography in May 2019.

  • Vaccinated American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid, say reports

    ‘It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,’ Dr Rajendra Kapila’s widow says

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges, report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • Store owner had encounter with suspect before women were beaten

    As two Korean Americans recover from an attack at their west Baltimore liquor store, another store owner told the 11 News I-Team he had his own run in with the suspect.