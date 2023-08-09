Mike Pence Mercilessly Mocked For New Vid With 1 Gassy Flaw

Mike Pence released a new campaign video about rising energy prices in which he seemingly pumps gas into his pickup truck as he talks.

But critics quickly noticed a few flaws in the ad from the former vice president, who is polling far behind Donald Trump in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

He didn’t insert a credit card or any other form of payment.

He didn’t select a grade for his fuel.

And he never actually squeezed the trigger on the handle.

Here’s the former vice president, pretending to pump his own gas:

Critics from the left and right alike mocked Pence for the obvious error:

You do know you have to actually squeeze the handle... right Mike? 😉 pic.twitter.com/6uoMBU6SAz — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 8, 2023

Mike Pence fakes filling up a pickup with gas, has his Michael Dukakis moment. pic.twitter.com/uI0NMG6CkM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 8, 2023

Pence is running for president in 1992 and this was probably filmed with a camcorder. 😂 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2023

Poor worker inside going “Why won’t this dude select his grade?” https://t.co/Mgx6Z2dupE — Jimmy Knutson (@JimmyKnutson) August 9, 2023

How can this dipstick fix our energy independence when he can’t even push the button that chooses which octane gas he wants to make the ‘beeping’ sound stop?!#HardPasshttps://t.co/DVFUKlmtQh — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 9, 2023

You forgot to select the fuel type, that is why it is beeping in the background. An easy mistake to make if you have lived in a bubble your whole life. https://t.co/1dWEzr7hB1 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) August 8, 2023

Usually you have to pull up on the lever of the nozzle to pump fuel ...



🙄 https://t.co/2bZlG4jpuY — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) August 9, 2023

Someone on Mike Pence’s team should have taught him how average Americans pump gas.



Dude is beyond out of touch.



He’s not even squeezing the handle.



Also, the beeping… make a fuel selection my dude. https://t.co/0jBJjYRQ54 — Taylor Stakes (@taylorstakes) August 8, 2023

Mike Pence lets the "select a grade" beeper sound the whole time he pretends to pump gas https://t.co/ZZjbgAiT8Dpic.twitter.com/LHsyKbb8h5 — ᴍʏ ᴡɪʟʟᴏᴡ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ🇺🇲 (@MyWillowMemes) August 8, 2023