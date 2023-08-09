Mike Pence mocked over unconvincing gas station ad

Mike Pence was dragged online after his 2024 presidential campaign posted an ad filmed at a gas station, in which the former vice president appears to be pretending to pump gas while vowing to make American energy independence a priority if elected.

“Hey, everybody,” Pence says at the start of the ad.

He then pulls a nozzle from a gas pump and sticks it in the tank of a red pickup truck. A beeping sound — seeming to indicate he hasn’t yet selected a form of payment or type of gas — makes noise consistently as he complains about President Biden’s handling of the nation’s fuel needs. Meanwhile, Pence’s hand doesn’t appear to be squeezing the lever that causes gas to pour from the nozzle.

Social media users largely seemed to miss Pence’s message due to the ad’s many distractions.

“The beep lol,” joked one commenter.

And the 2.2 million people people who viewed the ad on Pence’s X social media page in its first 24 hours online didn’t hold back on emoticons, including laughing faces and a clown emoji.

“The gas tank cap was already off when he exited the pickup,” noted another observer.

Pence’s floundering campaign has recently been fueled by the slogan “Too Honest.”

He said that label was given to him by his old boss, former President Donald Trump, when the VP expressed discomfort in helping Trump remain in office after losing the 2020 presidential election. Pence’s unwillingness to cooperate with Trump in the endeavor has made him wildly unpopular with many Republicans.

A Five Thirty Eight poll published Tuesday showed Trump leading all GOP candidates with 52.4% of the 2024 vote, while just over 5% of Republicans support Pence. Trump supporters called for Pence to be hanged as he was sheltered from them inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 uprising to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.

The 64-year-old conservative’s father helped build a midwestern chain of gas stations that once boasted more than 200 operations when he was growing up in Indiana, according to The Associated Press. That empire left behind more than $20 million in contaminated ground that had to be cleaned up at taxpayers’ expense when it collapsed.

