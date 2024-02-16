Mike Pence Mocked For Saying GOP Has No Room For Putin Apologists

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence responded to news of the death of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on Friday with a message to his fellow Republicans: “There is no room in the Republican Party for apologists for Putin.”

RIP Alexey Navalny. https://t.co/SI8LIi78sJ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 16, 2024

Sounds tough, right?

Maybe, but Pence’s social media salvo was brutally mocked because he ignored a simple basic truth about the GOP: It’s currently a warm petri dish giving precious life to American fans of the Russian president.

In fact, prominent right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson and even Pence’s onetime boss, former U.S. President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for their favorable treatment of Russia and its leader.

This month, Carlson conducted a softball interview with Putin in Moscow, and was later ridiculed for the way he fanboyed out over the city.

For his part, Trump said at a Saturday rally that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to “delinquent” NATO members, after making numerous positive statement about Putin over the years.

Pence previously decried those danged Putin “apologists” in 2022 — but since he didn’t directly call out his former boss, it was about as effective as you can imagine.

So it’s no surprise that Pence’s message on Friday was mercilessly ridiculed on social media.

Is this a parody account?

Trump: “I’d encourage Russia to do whatever the hell it wants to any non-paying NATO country”. https://t.co/PIXBYeZMhm — Nicole Fritz (@Nicole_Fritz) February 16, 2024

Seems like there’s plenty of room. Room made by the president you served. https://t.co/uftWdH6iv9 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 16, 2024

“no room,” in the sense there are now so many Putin apologists in the GOP, it’s nearly impossible to accommodate more? https://t.co/VRNyMeQi5I — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) February 16, 2024

HAVE YOU LISTENED TO TRUMP? https://t.co/JHSgdWpuc3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 16, 2024

When Navalny went back to Russia he said, “There must be those in Russia who don't lie to them, after all.” Today would be a good day @Mike_Pence to do the same and say @realDonaldTrump is an apologist for Putin. He’s never called him out. He’d give Ukraine to him. Please lead. https://t.co/gU8sYuUCxc — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 16, 2024

If that’s so, it’s only because the GOP is so jam-packed full of them. https://t.co/Oq8cJzAbtt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 16, 2024

This tweet would be improved by adding “I wish” at the start. https://t.co/cBMSH2H4ZQ — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 16, 2024

True once

Let's hope true again soon

But unfortunately not true now https://t.co/iaFhfrNxmq — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 16, 2024

Another “too little, too late” Trump goon. Just like #NikkiHaley you all stood by and watched Trump run wild. Coddle dictators. Attack military service members. Assault the very cradle of our Democracy on #January6th

Spare us the false outrage now that #Navalny is dead. https://t.co/pWVPdSNGAz — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 16, 2024

Bookmarking this for the eventual Trump endorsement in a few weeks https://t.co/4J6ll6OUZ1 — Keith (@nagy_minaj) February 16, 2024

