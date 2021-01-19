Mike Pence will be a no-show for Trump's send-off

Tim O'Donnell

President Trump has been having trouble getting people to attend his official send-off Wednesday morning when he'll depart from Maryland's Joint Base Andrews and begin his post-presidency life. Numerous current and former White House officials are reportedly planning to bail, and it looks like Vice President Mike Pence will join them.

Reports that surfaced earlier Tuesday suggested Pence wouldn't be able to fit Trump's farewell into his Wednesday schedule, given that he's set to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration (a White House official reportedly said it would be a logistical challenge to do both). Pence's office then released his official schedule for Wednesday, and the send-off was indeed not included.

It very well may be that Pence just doesn't have time for both events, but the Jan. 6 Capitol siege does appear to have created a lingering rift between the two. In a Twitter post, Pence bid so long to the American people, but did not mention or include any pictures of Trump.

