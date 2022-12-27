Mike Pence did not file paperwork to run in 2024, spokesperson says

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for president for 2024 on Monday, despite hoax screenshots of a Federal Election Commission posting that began circulating online, according to his spokesperson.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” Devin O’Malley, Pence’s spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.

The screenshot of the FEC filing, which appears to be fake, was filed under “Mike Richard Pence” and included a post office box address from Anderson, Indiana. Pence’s full first name is “Michael." The address has been used by Pence in past filings.

There has been some speculation that Pence, who was vice president under President Donald Trump, has been considering a presidential run in the next general election.

Some conservatives are looking for an alternative to Trump, who announced last month that he was running for president for the third time.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Pence declined in an interview with USA TODAY last month to commit to voting for Trump if the GOP does choose him again as its standard-bearer.

"I think there's a real desire for new leadership in the Republican Party," Pence said. "Everywhere I've gone across the country, I hear people that are very proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration ... but almost in the same breath, I hear people say they want leadership that reflects the respect and civility that most Americans practice every day."

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 election: Pence has not filed paperwork to run for president