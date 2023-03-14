Mike Pence reacts to criticism over 'flamboyantly pure' promise to his wife

14

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward, former Vice President Mike Pence responds to criticism over his decision to never dine alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen Pence. “I’m a sinner saved by grace,” he jokes, adding, “The outpouring of support that we’ve encountered in the months and the years that followed that [were] very humbling to me.”

