Mike Pence reacts to criticism over 'flamboyantly pure' promise to his wife

California-based SVB Financial Group was taken over by regulators last Friday due to inadequate liquidity and insolvency; SIVB equity shareholders have been wiped out. The collapse has reverberated on Wall Street in a sharp downturn in bank stocks as investors worry about a contagion impact on the banking industry. We believe the reaction has been overblown. Silicon Valley Bank was a special situation in two ways. First, deposits at the bank accounted for about 90% of funding, versus 65% for the average bank, leaving the bank susceptible to funding shortfalls from a relatively small base of depositors. As well, the bank was deeply concentrated in holding deposits for technology start-ups, which have been unable to access the capital markets due to a downturn in capital raising and were thus funding operations by draining their deposits from prior fund raisings. While depositors with more than the FDIC cap of $250,000 will face uncertain timing on recovery of funds, we view deposits as a zero sum game. Funds pulled from one bank will be allocated to another. Banks routinely face interest-rate cycles and hold a large amount of fixed-income assets, sometimes at gains, other times at losses. But default risk is really non-existent and gains/losses are zero if held to maturity. SVB's issue was having received a large amount of deposits and having invested them when rates were very low, and then being asked for those deposits back after rates moved considerably higher -- leaving it with short-term losses. Larger banks have far better distribution among funding sources (such as a greater number of depositors and short-term borrowings). Larger banks also are subject to stringent stress tests on a range of severe economic scenarios and have abundant capital requirements. Smaller banks with large exposure to single sectors may be at risk, so we would focus on larger banks in this risk-off environment. Here is a list of BUY-rated Financial sector stocks in Argus' universe of coverage that fell sharply last week and offer value, in our opinion.