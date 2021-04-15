Mike Pence recovering after receiving a pacemaker

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery on Wednesday to have a pacemaker implanted, and is "expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," his office said Thursday.

Pence, 61, was previously diagnosed with the heart condition asymptomatic left bundle branch block, and the pacemaker was implanted after he experienced symptoms related to a slow heart rate, The Associated Press reports.

Since leaving the White House, Pence has launched a conservative political advocacy group and signed a book deal. Later this month, he is scheduled to make his first public appearance since January at the Palmetto Family organization's annual gala in Columbia, South Carolina.

