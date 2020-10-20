Mike Pence: Reelect President Donald Trump to renew America’s promise

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, he launched a movement to restore the promise of America.

Since taking office, President Trump has delivered record-breaking results for all Americans. For decades, president after president, Republican and Democrat alike, failed to execute the agenda that they promised voters. For the last four years, I have stood with President Trump as he kept his promises to the American people, even when facing unprecedented attacks from the permanent Washington political class and their allies in the mainstream media.

USA TODAY Editorial Board: Elect Joe Biden. Reject Donald Trump.

President Trump delivered historic tax cuts and tax reform, majorly rolled back burdensome federal regulations, unleashed America’s energy sector, and fought for free and fair trade.

Throughout our first three years, businesses large and small created nearly 7 million jobs, including 500,000 manufacturing jobs. Unemployment rates for African Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans hit their lowest levels ever, and we achieved the lowest unemployment rate for women in 65 years.

President Trump delivered America-First trade reform. He replaced NAFTA with the USMCA — the most significant and balanced trade agreement in history.

President Trump oversaw the world’s greatest economy before the coronavirus struck our shores. Because of the strong foundation established through his economic policies before the global pandemic, America is on track to bounce back bigger and better than ever before.

President Trump led a historic whole-of-government approach to combat this devastating pandemic. He took bold and decisive action by suspending travel from China. This example of strong leadership saved countless American lives, and we launched one of the largest mobilizations of public and private sector resources since World War II.

President Trump secured direct economic payments to help the countless Americans who are hurting due to the pandemic. The president spearheaded the Paycheck Protection Program, which saved small businesses that employ 51 million Americans.

Thanks to President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — a massive public health endeavor unlike any in history — our country is on track to have a safe and effective vaccination by year's end.

When President Trump and I took office, America’s standing as the leader of the free world was threatened. Our military was depleted by the Obama-Biden administration. Radical Islamic terrorism was on the rise. Four years later, we have met every challenge head on, reestablishing American dominance.

President Trump rebuilt our military to keep Americans safe. He made it a priority to rebuild our national defense, securing nearly $2.2 trillion in total military funding during his first three years in office. Additionally, President Trump delivered the largest military pay raise in a decade for our brave warriors. A strong and respected American military is helping achieve peace through strength around the world.

Rather than sending pallets of cash to Iranian mullahs, President Trump got America out of the Iran nuclear deal and eliminated the world’s most dangerous terrorists on the battlefield. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani are gone.

Here on our shores, President Donald Trump has stood every day with the men and women who serve on the Thin Blue Line of law enforcement, and we always will. President Trump and I know that we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and supporting our minority communities. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have been doing both for 3 1/2 years. But Joe Biden has voiced support for cutting and redirecting core police funding, and he would double down on policies that have led to violence across our major cities. When you withdraw support for those who protect and serve, you only embolden those who would do harm to our families and our communities.

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a time of unprecedented challenges. Thankfully, we have a president with the toughness, energy and resolve to ensure that America’s best days still lie ahead. A vote to reelect President Trump is a vote for a safer, stronger and more prosperous America.

