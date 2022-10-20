Mike Pence refrains from supporting Donald Trump in a potential 2024 re-election bid
Former Vice President Mike Pence answered questions at Georgetown University, including if he would vote for Donald Trump in 2024.
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested Wednesday he might not vote for Donald Trump if his ex-boss were to run for president in 2024.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday hinted at his own plans for 2024 as he dodged a question about voting for former President Trump in the next election. “Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more,” Pence said with a smile during an appearance at Georgetown University. Pence was asked by a student…
