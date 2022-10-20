Mike Pence refrains from supporting Donald Trump in a potential 2024 re-election bid

The New York Times

WASHINGTON — There is nothing quite like having a president at a big, boisterous campaign rally. And Democrats in four cities — Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and Las Vegas — will get that chance this month, in the final days of voting that will decide who controls Congress, governors’ offices and statehouses. But it won’t be President Joe Biden. It will be former President Barack Obama. Biden has not held a campaign rally since before Labor Day, even as the future of his agenda and his own politic