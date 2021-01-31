Mike Pence is reportedly making plans to form a political committee

Yelena Dzhanova
mike pence
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. Erin Schaff/AFP via Getty Images

  • In the next coming weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce the formation of a 501(c)4 political committee, according to NBC News.

  • By starting a 501(c)4 organization, Pence will be able to maintain close relationships with GOP donors that might come in handy for a future 2024 run.

  • Pence is believed to be considering a potential 2024 run to replace President Joe Biden after his first term is up.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly making plans to form a political committee, signaling his intention to remain a relevant political player after serving in the Trump administration.

According to NBC News, Pence will announce the move in the coming weeks.

The political committee would be a 501(c)4 organization that is allowed to participate in politics through purchasing ads, for example. These types of organizations are classified as social welfare nonprofits, according to the IRS, and must not spend more than 50% of their funds on political ventures.

The goal of the 501(c)4 would be to outline and push Pence's "consistent conservative philosophy," an unnamed source told NBC News.

By starting a 501(c)4, Pence will be able to maintain significant relationships with GOP donors that might prove beneficial for future campaign-related ventures, NBC News reported.

Pence is believed to be considering a potential 2024 run to replace President Joe Biden after his first term is up.

After Biden was inaugurated into office on January 20, Pence and his wife, Karen, were vacationing in St. Croix.

Since then, the two appeared to be couch-surfing through Indiana. As Business Insider's Tom LoBianco reported, a Trump advisor said Pence had neither a home nor a job after leaving office.

Before Pence left the White House, tensions were high between the former vice president and former President Donald Trump. Ahead of the January 6 congressional process to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, Pence faced mounting pressure from Trump and GOP lawmakers to overturn the results.

"I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you," Trump said at a Georgia rally days before the ceremony.

"Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much," Trump added.

Throughout the four years of Trump's term as president, Pence has been fiercely loyal to him.

Pence, however, defied Trump's wishes and said in a statement that he would follow the Constitution and would not overturn the results of the election.

The decision led to tension between Pence and Trump, which could affect the outcome of a potential 2024 run. With the move, Pence might have lost out on support from within Trump's base, Business Insider's John Haltiwanger previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

