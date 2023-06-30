Mike Pence Roasted For Extremely Weird Take On Affirmative Action

Mike Pence, the former vice president once dubbed “the whitest person in politics,” highlighted the experience of his white college graduate children to argue affirmative action is no longer needed, baffling Twitter users on Thursday.

“There may have been a time 50 years ago when we needed to affirmatively take steps to correct long-term racial bias in institutions of higher education,” Pence told MSNBC’s Dasha Burns. “But I can tell you, as the father of three college graduates, those days are long over.”

Pence was reacting to the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to end affirmative action in education, a system designed to help Black and Latino students gain access to higher education and correct historic underrepresentation and discrimination against those groups.

Pence and his wife Karen, both wealthy and influential college graduates, have three adult children: Michael Pence, Charlotte Pence Bond and Audrey Pence. They attended Purdue, DePaul and Yale universities, respectively.

Twitter users were left scratching their heads:

I'm so glad the Whitest Man in the World doesn't think we need affirmative action https://t.co/KLysV3mSbM — Matthew R Francis, AKA Jebediah Jeter (@DrMRFrancis) June 29, 2023

I'm sick of privileged white men (like pence) speaking on things that don't have the capacity to understand or experience. Racism is not gone because they say so. While his kind is banning books of the black experience and keeping black from the voting booth. Colorblind my ass. — TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸B.S. - M.A. (@KLE1967) June 29, 2023

pence came up hard in compton. what's yr beef? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 29, 2023

So Mike Pence has black and brown children? pic.twitter.com/Qw6k4gfO7v — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue in 2022 (@bluepolitics_) June 29, 2023

His children went to Purdue, DePaul, and Yale as the kids of a Member of Congress / Governor / VP. https://t.co/7ntJL78zOk — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) June 29, 2023

Ah yes, the Pence kids, the great litmus test of the effectiveness of affirmative action. https://t.co/CZzJjDEe1Wpic.twitter.com/ZfQyLp2zMi — Mike Alvarez (@mikethealvarez) June 29, 2023

Old White Dude Confirms His White Kids Enjoy White Privilege https://t.co/y5kn8Xx4rJ — Jacques Texited (@JMahoffer) June 29, 2023

THANK GOD YOU GUYS RACISM IS OVER BECAUSE MIKE PENCE’S KIDS WENT TO COLLEGE



GOOD JOB EVERYONE https://t.co/1ND4bBYNgN — Gabriel Bosslet (@gbosslet) June 30, 2023

I’m with you, Mike. My son graduated from a great college without all this Affirmative Action stuff...



Of course, he's a white male, lived in a wealthier suburb with a top-ranked school system and had a 529 savings plan since he was an embryo so... he had that going for him. https://t.co/DQ6nmm0q52 — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) June 29, 2023

