Mike Pence says 'thousands' more Americans will get coronavirus

WASHINGTON – Thousands more Americans will become infected with coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday in a round of media interviews in which he "settled" the question of whether the virus is more lethal than the seasonal flu.

Pence also acknowledged that congressional leaders have pressed the administration on why the United States didn’t use a coronavirus test kit developed by the World Health Organization. Officials have previously admitted that testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention got off to a “slow start.”

“It’s a fair question,” Pence told NBC’s “Today” show.

The vice president said that issue came up when he and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, briefed congressional leaders before President Donald Trump’s address to the nation Wednesday night.

Fauci told lawmakers it’s standard practice to develop its own tests instead of relying on the WHO, Pence said.

“We’re the world leader in infectious diseases,” Pence told NBC. “Our CDC and our FDA produce and approve tests through our incredible health care system.”

Soon after the tests were shipped in early February, however, states discovered a flaw that prevented them from confirming test results. That delayed rapid testing among state and local labs, just as the deadly respiratory virus gained a foothold among infected travelers returning to the United States.

Pence was asked whether he agreed with the assessment of the Capitol Hill physician who reportedly, according to Axios, told aides this week that he expects roughly a third of the country to contract the virus.

Pence said there will be “thousands” more cases of coronavirus in the country while declining to be more specific.

“I'll leave it to the experts to make the estimates of how many people may be infected,” Pence told NBC. “We’re trying to hold that number down as much as possible.”

Fauci told a House oversight committee Wednesday that the number could reach “many, many millions” if “we are complacent and don’t do really aggressive containment and mitigation.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is coordinating the administration's response to the coronavirus, says the task force they've assembled is pushing to expand testing. (March 4) More

During Trump’s visit to the Senate Tuesday to meet with Republican lawmakers, he told reporters that the virus “will go away.”

"Be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” Trump said.

The president has previously said the mortality rate for the flu is “much higher than” for coronavirus.

Asked to “settle” the question of whether the virus is more lethal than the seasonal flu, Pence responded: “It is.” Fauci said on Wednesday that coronavirus is "10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu."

Pence's series of television interviews Thursday following Trump’s Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday in which he announced the U.S. is suspending travel from parts of Europe for 30 days.

Minutes after speaking, Trump had to clean up his remarks, clarifying that he was not proposing a ban on cargo from Europe.

Pence was asked on CNN why there was confusion.

“I don’t think there’s confusion,” Pence responded.

Travel restrictions: Trump clarifies comments on Europe travel

He added to Trump’s announcement that the United States will be asking every American and legal resident who returns from Europe over the next 30 days to self quarantine for 14 days.

The administration is working on a central reporting website where every state and territory can record the number of coronavirus tests conducted, he also said.

He’d been asked about the fact that testing figures reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate the number of tests have gone down since March 5.

“I don’t believe they are,” Pence said. “I’m not saying they’re wrong. I’m saying that they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily collect today all the information from state laboratories about all the tests that are being done.”