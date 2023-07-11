Mike Pence says Trump could only end Ukraine war in a day if he gives in to Putin's demands

Former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at former President Donald Trump over the war in Ukraine, telling Fox News on Monday that Trump could only end the war in 24 hours if he capitulated to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has frequently claimed that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was reelected and has pledged to end the war in 24 hours if voters send him back to the White House. Many Republican presidential candidates as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have criticized Trump over the remarks.

"My former running mate likes to talk about solving it in a day," Pence said. "The the only way you'd solve this war in a day is if you gave Vladimir Putin what he wanted."

Pence has sought to use his support for Ukraine to distance himself from the former president. Late last month, he became the first 2024 Republican presidential candidate to visit Kyiv and meet with Zelenskyy since announcing his bid for the White House.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention at Koury Convention Center Saturday.

The former vice president also said he supports the Biden administration's decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, but criticized Biden for not providing more military support for Ukraine earlier.

"He's been slow in providing the support," Pence said. "We got to do a better job getting them what they need."

Pence said the war will end by "giving the Ukrainians what they need to win."

"There's only one pathway towards success here and that is to give the Ukrainian military — much more quickly than Joe Biden has done — what they need to repel the Russian invasion and reclaim their country," Pence added.

