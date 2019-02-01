Mike Pence tells Venezuelan exiles in Miami: 'This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action'

Mike Pence, the US vice president, was in Miami on Friday to rally Venezuelan exiles to support Juan Guaido - AP

Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, has said that Venezuela needs “action” rather than dialogue, rallying Venezuelan exiles in Miami to the cause of “interim president” Juan Guaido and demanding that President Nicolas Maduro step down.

Mr Pence told the Florida gathering that “all options are on the table”, and warned Mr Maduro “not to test the resolve of the United States”.

“This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action," he said.

"The time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship once and for all.”

Removing Mr Maduro has been a priority for Mr Trump right from the beginning of his presidency, but has become an obsession for the White House since Mr Guaido, president of the national assembly, declared himself “interim president” on January 23.

Mike Pence addressing Venezuelan exiles in Miami More

On Friday John Bolton, the national security adviser and one of the most strident Venezuela hawks, attempted to reduce the temperature somewhat, saying he did not believe US military intervention was imminent.

He reacted angrily to reports that Mr Maduro was planning to send 15 tonnes of gold from central bank vaults to the United Arab Emirates in coming days, in return for euros in cash.

Oil sanctions announced by the US last week are hitting hard, and Mr Maduro is becoming increasingly desperate to find means of keeping his regime afloat – including accessing $1.5 billion of gold kept in the Bank of England’s vaults.

“Not only does Maduro require foreign paramilitary support to keep remaining threads of a failed dictatorship, but reports show he is flying out Venezuelan assets by the plane full,” Mr Bolton tweeted.

“Is he stealing resources from the people to pay for Russian intervention?”

Venezuelan exiles listen to Mike Pence in Miami on Friday More

Mr Guaidohas urged his supporters to take to the streets on Saturday and demand the resignation of Mr Maduro, who is clinging to power with the support of Russia, China and Iran.

Mr Maduro, 56, on Friday tweeted a video of himself inspecting troops. The military, which has so far remained largely loyal, is seen as holding the key to Mr Maduro’s future. Mr Guaido has appealed to the forces to defect, and wrote an open letter to soldiers offering amnesty – which many of them publicly burnt.

Comandos de Alto Vuelo dispuestos a defender la Patria con la misma valentía de nuestros Libertadores. ¡Dios los Bendiga Muchachos! pic.twitter.com/5Dh3QzVXUi — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 1, 2019