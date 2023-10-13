Mike Pence has some tough words for the GOP 'chaos caucus' who ousted McCarthy: N.H. town hall takeaways

EXETER, N.H. – Standing where Abraham Lincoln once stood in the historic Exeter Town Hall, former Vice President Mike Pence urged for the country to follow in the 16th president’s footsteps and rebuked the populist movement that dominates conservative politics today.

Pence, who was former President Donald Trump’s second-in-command, has sought to sell a more traditional brand of conservatism as opposed to his former boss’s populist style to voters on the campaign trail as he eyes the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

But Pence still has an uphill climb to the nomination amid a crowded presidential field. According to polling at least, the former vice president’s message doesn’t appear to resonate with likely New Hampshire GOP voters.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll found that Pence has just a little more than 1% support among likely Granite State primary voters, far behind other contenders such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and most notably, Trump.

Regardless, Pence has warned against populism, arguing in favor of “a deep commitment to the constitution of the United States, a boundless belief in the vision of our founders and we ought to have the same optimism that (Lincoln) had.”

Here are other notable moments from Pence’s town hall, sponsored by the USA TODAY Network.

Pence defends certifying Biden’s 2020 victory

Pence, who rejected Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in 2020, ultimately certifying President Joe Biden ’s victory, has repeatedly defended his decision to uphold the election results on the campaign trail and at Friday’s town hall, the former vice president’s message was no different.

An attendee at the town hall took a moment of silence for the Capitol police officers who died in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks. Afterwards, the attendee laid the blame for the attack on Trump’s feet for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and asked Pence for his thoughts on the former president’s repeated false claims of election fraud.

“Despite the fact the former president had been convinced by a group of crackpot lawyers that I had some authority to overturn the election, I made it clear to him that I did not,” Pence said, rebuking Trump’s attempts to steal the election. “I knew what my duty was that day.”

‘Israel is our most cherished ally’

Asked about the war in the Middle East between Israeli and Hamas militants, Pence reiterated U.S. support for Israel and offered his full unapologetic support, calling the country “our most cherished ally.”

“I believe Israel is our most cherished ally. I believe America should speak with one voice at this moment,” Pence said. “We will stand with Israel,”

“I really believe that in this moment we have to see this through this extraordinary time … but likely not with this administration,” Pence added, echoing Republican sentiment criticizing the Biden administration for releasing $6 billion in Iranian funds last month during a prisoner swap.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the Biden administration froze the $6 billion again, according to reports.

Pence chimes in on House Republican speaker chaos

As House Republicans struggle to elect a new speaker, Pence chimed in on the disarray that has left the lower chamber paralyzed.

“I have some tough words for what I call the chaos caucus in my party on Capitol Hill,” Pence said, referring to conservative hardliners who made a historic move last week to oust former speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., “It never would have occurred to me to partner with every Democrat on Capitol Hill to oust a Republican speaker of the House.”

Pence had a warning for those House Republicans who removed McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers who have been obstructing progress towards electing a new speaker which has left the House paralyzed.

“Ultimately though I believe voters will hold them accountable, individually and collectively if they fail to do that,” Pence said.

GOP primary voter: Pence ‘revived the worst presidency’

Leslie Haslam, 68, from Exeter, told USA TODAY she came out to Pence’s town hall to “show my respect for what he did on January 6.”

But, Haslam, a registered Democrat who regardless will vote in the GOP primary, which is open to all voters in New Hampshire, said she could not see herself voting for Pence for putting down the Green New Deal, a set of policies championed by progressives for addressing climate change.

“He and the rest of the Republicans have their head in the sand about what’s going on and so I think that they need to completely change their M.O. on that,” Haslam said, also lamenting over Pence’s support of natural gas.

Marie O’Neil, 44, from Madbury, also attended Pence’s town hall out of admiration for Pence’s decision to certify the 2020 election and rebukes of Trump.

A self-described moderate and undeclared voter in the Granite State, O’Neil said she would not describe Pence as “moderate” but still left the door open to voting for him in the primary. Pence, she said, “revived the worst presidency.”

