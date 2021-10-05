Mike Pence Tries To Spin Jan. 6 Insurrection, Gets Brutal Reminder In Response

Critics rounded on former Vice President Mike Pence’s claim on Monday that the media’s continued reporting on the Jan. 6 insurrection was aimed at demeaning supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Pence, appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, suggested news outlets’ ongoing focus on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot by a mob of Trump fans was solely an attempt to “distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda.”

“They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020,” Pence charged.

Pence was reminded on Twitter of the danger he himself faced during the violence, when Trump supporters chanted for him to be hung as the then-president slammed him publicly for failing to overturn the 2020 election result.

“No, Mike Pence. We don’t focus on January 6th to ‘demean’ Trump supporters,” responded former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), a former far-right tea party favorite who is now a vocal critic of the ex-president.

“Mike Pence, your life was in danger. We focus on January 6th to make sure it never ever happens again,” he continued, echoing a point made by many others on the platform.

No, Mike Pence. We don’t focus on January 6th to “demean” Trump supporters. January 6th was an insurrection. It was a violent attempt to overthrow an election. Mike Pence, your life was in danger. We focus on January 6th to make sure it never ever happens again. https://t.co/hLYTIbzj37 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 5, 2021

Trump sent people to kill you bro — Martha Kelly (@MarthaKelly3) October 5, 2021

A distraction? Mike, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but they wanted to hurt you. Maybe you didn't see it, but the mob had a noose. They were literally chanting 'hang Mike Pence'. Maybe you're too distracted. You might also be detached from reality. #CapitolRiots — Paying Attention NY (@Tessacurly) October 5, 2021

Lying bigot Mike Pence says focusing on insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol as well as chanted that they wanted to hang him is simply a distraction. That’s because his role in trying to help execute the attempted coup is bigger than realized. What a pathetic traitor. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 5, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

