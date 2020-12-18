Mike Pence vows to ‘keep fighting’ for every vote

Mayank Aggarwal
File image: Mike Pence during a rally in Georgia

Vice President Mike Pence has vowed to keep fighting for each vote until “every illegal vote is thrown out” despite a lack of support from Republicans for Donald Trump’s continuing election fraud allegations.

On Thursday, during a rally in Georgia for the two crucial Senate seats being contested on 5 January that will decide who holds the majority in the upper house, Mr Pence said Republicans need to "hold the line" so that the changes wrought during Mr Trump’s presidency are preserved.

“Together, we are fighting for integrity in our elections, and we are fighting to HOLD THE LINE in the United States Senate! We must Defend the Majority and send [David Perdue] and [Kelly Loeffler] back to Capitol Hill!” Mr Pence tweeted on Thursday.

The vice president is campaigning for Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler for the two Senate seats. "We’re going to keep fighting, keep fighting for every legal vote in America,” said Mr Pence during his rally in Georgia days after the electoral college on Monday confirmed Joe Biden’s victory.

The vice president told the crowd that they need Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler “to get in the way” of the incoming Biden administration’s agenda.

“I hear some people saying down here in Georgia 'if you’re frustrated with the last election, just don’t vote.' My fellow Americans, I say from my heart, you gotta remember, if you don't vote, they win,” he said.

On 12 December, in a tweet, Mr Pence had pushed a similar message and said: “We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out! And we will never stop fighting to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Mr Trump’s election fraud allegations and the subsequent legal challenges, including one brought by Texas and other red states to the Supreme Court, have not provided any success so far.

And some Republicans are worried that the relentless allegations of election fraud in Georgia may put off the party’s core voters.

Since the 3 November elections, Mr Trump has been at loggerheads with Georgia’s governor and secretary of state, both Republicans, for refusing to toe his line about voter election fraud and confirmed the state’s 16 electoral college votes to Mr Biden. Republicans lost Georgia in a presidential election for the first time in 28 years.

