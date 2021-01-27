Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana

Biba Adams

Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago.

The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Second Lady Karen Pence are reportedly looking for a new home in Indiana after their taxpayer-funded free housing officially ended just over a week ago. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)
Former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Second Lady Karen Pence are reportedly looking for a new home in Indiana after their taxpayer-funded free housing officially ended just over a week ago. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

Pence served as governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, when he departed the Governor’s Residence for Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the Second Family. According to all accounts, the Pences haven’t owned their own home in over eight years.

Money shouldn’t be a major issue for the former VP, who earned more than $235,000 annually during his four years in office. Pence will also have Secret Service protection for up to six months after leaving office and is entitled to a pension.

Read More: Florida school officer body-slams female student into concrete in viral video

Some have speculated that the Pences are moving around frequently to avoid death threats or assassination attempts from supporters of his former boss, embattled ex-President Donald Trump, who just weeks ago chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

“The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol,” notes the Business Insider report.

Read More: Erica Campbell: Pastors should not like sexy photos on IG ‘especially if they’re married’

Pence has reportedly had no contact with Trump since the end of their time in office.

Pence served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013 before running for governor of his home state. His younger brother, Greg, currently serves in his former seat.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Russian authorities offer contradictory explanations for Kremlin-like security at alleged ‘Putin’s palace’

    Russia’s top security agencies have offered contradictory explanations for heightened security measures around a billion-dollar property on the Black Sea, dubbed “Putin’s palace" by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Faced with over 95 million views of Mr Navalny’s YouTube investigation into the residence, President Vladimir Putin had to issue a denial on Monday, insisting that neither he, nor his family own the property whose very existence enraged millions of Russians. Angry protests spread across the country’s 11 time zones on Saturday in response to the allegations about Mr Putin’s lavish lifestyle as well as the arrest of Mr Navalny who was locked up for violating the terms of his suspended sentence. The day after the politician was jailed, Mr Navalny’s team published the investigation into the property which detailed a web of its obscure owners as well President Putin’s close friends and relatives who have allegedly been pumping money into its construction and maintenance. The property, believed to be Russia’s largest private home, boasts a casino, private theatre and even a smoking room with a stripper pole. The waters along the coast are off limits for fishermen and the Kremlin security service, FSO, is known to be issuing permits for anyone wanting to get close, which has been seen as the ultimate evidence that President Putin does use the palace. Floor plans of the palace as well as rare photographs and 3D visualisations showing its opulent interior have become the butt of jokes and given rise to countless parodies and internet memes. Russian news outlet RBC on Wednesday quoted a statement from the country’s main intelligence agency FSB, explaining that it had to close the airspace over the property due to “growing spying activities of a number of neighbouring countries including NATO members.” The FSB, however, failed to comment on the fact that the no-fly zone was first established there in 2011. Separately, the FSO, whose job is to provide security to Russia’s top officials including the president, on Wednesday, denied that there are any facilities in the area under its protection.

  • Biden announces government's intention to increase total U.S. COVID-19 vaccine orders by 50 percent

    President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration intends to order an additional 100 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The extra 200 million doses, which Biden said should arrive by the summer, would boost the country's supply by about 50 percent to 600 million shots total, meaning that there would be enough shots available to inoculate 300 million people in the coming months without the Food and Drug Administration granting approval for any other vaccine candidates. Pres. Biden says his admin has ordered 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be available by summer, increasing the total number ordered from 400 million to 600 million pic.twitter.com/VFZ3qTmUK9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2021 It's another sign that the government is raising expectations for the vaccine rollout. On Monday, Biden upped the daily vaccination goal from 1 million to 1.5 million throughout his first 100 days in office and suggested that any American who wants a shot could be able to get one by the spring. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver applauded the administration for getting more ambitious, though he noted it could be difficult — impossible, even, unless the shots are approved for children — to find 300 million willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of summer. In practice it's going to be hard to find 300m Americans willing to get vaccinated by Sept. 22. (It's literally impossible until vaccines are approved for children.) And we'll probably eventually mix in some one-dose vaccines. Still, ramping up to 2-2.5m/day is a laudable goal. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Mitch McConnell is the GOAT

  • Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others.

  • Giuliani election witness who went viral after testimony says she’s running for office

    Melissa Carone was widely mocked following her court appearance in December 2020

  • Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

    Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening, according to a police report. Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been eating in a tented area at Hillsdale McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery and Public House in Southwest Portland. When the two left, Wheeler said a man, who he did not recognize, approached him — videotaping the mayor and accusing him of dining without wearing a mask.

  • GOP largely votes against Trump impeachment trial

    Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday against moving forward with former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, making clear a conviction of Trump for “incitement of insurrection” is unlikely.

  • No word from pirates who seized sailors off Nigeria, Turkey says

    Pirates who seized 15 sailors when they stormed a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea two days ago have not yet made contact with authorities, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday. "We have not yet received word from the pirates," foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. Turkey was in contact with officials in Gabon, where he said the Liberian-flagged container ship Mozart had docked with its remaining crew, and with authorities in neighbouring countries.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • DOJ watchdog to probe whether officials sought to improperly alter election results

    The Justice Department's inspector general will investigate whether any current or formal DOJ officials "engaged in improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome," the agency announced Monday.Driving the news: The investigation comes in the wake of a New York Times report that alleged that Jeffrey Clark, the head of DOJ's civil division, had plotted with President Trump to oust acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen in a scheme to overturn the election results in Georgia.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: Rosen reportedly refused requests by Trump to have DOJ file briefs in support of his allies' legal challenges and to appoint special counsels to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud. * The Times reports that Rosen was informed that the president intended to replace him with Clark, who was echoing Trump's claims of voter fraud and calling for DOJ to open an investigation. * The plan was reportedly called off after interventions from DOJ and White House lawyers. * Clark denied to the Times that he devised any plan to oust Rosen or did anything improper.The big picture: The Trump campaign attempted to contest Biden's win for weeks after the election was called, ultimately losing dozens of lawsuits largely based on debunked conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud, * In early January, Trump pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Pakistani suspect admits to role in Daniel Pearl’s beheading

    After 18 years of denial, the Pakistani suspect convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a court he played a “minor" role in the killing, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

  • Biden tells Fox News reporter he talked to Putin about ‘You’ when asked about his call with Russian president

    Leaders reportedly discussed Ukraine tensions, a massive cyberattack and Russia’s poisoned opposition leader

  • China seeks details about Chinese crew after tankers seized by Indonesia

    China said on Wednesday it was seeking details about 25 of its nationals who were among 61 crew on two supertankers seized by Indonesia on suspicion of illegally transferring oil. Indonesia said on Sunday it had seized the vessels after they were detected making the transfer from Iranian-flagged MT Horse to Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, causing an oil spill. The Indonesian authorities said the seizure was not related to U.S. sanctions, which Washington imposed in a bid to shut off Iran's oil exports in a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Tim Kaine, Susan Collins pitch Senate colleagues on censuring Donald Trump

    Sens. Tim Kaine and Susan Collins are privately pitching their colleagues on a bipartisan resolution censuring former President Trump, three sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.Why it matters: Senators are looking for a way to condemn Trump on-the-record as it becomes increasingly unlikely Democrats will obtain the 17 Republican votes needed to gain a conviction in his second impeachment.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What we're hearing: Some Democrats are interested only if at least 10 GOP senators publicly commit to a censure, thus ensuring the 60-vote margin needed to pass major legislation in the chamber. * It's still unclear whether a resolution would be in lieu of or come after a trial.Driving the news: Kaine (D-Va.) and Collins (R-Maine) have been interested in a censure resolution for weeks now and have discussed it on multiple occasions. * But the bipartisan discussions among senators grew more earnest after 45 Republicans voted today in favor of a motion to dismiss the trial because Trump is now out of office. * The vote was a clear indication he won't be convicted.Between the lines: In some ways a censure vote could be more difficult for Republicans, because they can't rely on the argument that a resolution is unconstitutional — like they are for an impeachment conviction. * It would also be a history-making vote. No other president has been censured after leaving office.What they're saying: "I think it's pretty obvious from the vote today, that it is extraordinarily unlikely that the president will be convicted. Just do the math," Collins told reporters Tuesday afternoon. * Kaine has said he wants to do whatever possible to keep the focus on the Biden-Harris agenda and COVID-19 relief, so he supports a speedy trial or alternate way to hold Trump accountable.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years

    Iran has sentenced the brother of the country’s senior vice president to two years in prison on corruption charges, the website of the Iranian judiciary reported Tuesday. According to the judiciary's spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the verdict for Mahdi Jahangiri, the brother of Eshaq Jahangiri, is final and cannot be appealed.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Democrats may try to pass Biden's COVID bill with majority vote: Schumer

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats may try to pass much of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could pass with a majority vote. Biden wants Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal, but many Republicans have balked at the price tag. The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

  • Norway Cancels Big Military Exercise After 1,000 US Marines Arrive in Country

    About 3,400 troops from Norway, the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany were scheduled to participate.

  • EU's coronavirus jabs 'may have ended up' in Britain

    AstraZeneca vaccines meant for and paid for by the EU could have ended up in Britain, diplomatic sources in Brussels claimed today. The suspicion is that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company supplied the UK from the EU vaccine stock because Britain paid a higher price for the dose and approved it sooner. On Monday, Brussels threatened to block EU vaccine exports to non-EU countries, after AstraZeneca revealed that it would not be able to fulfil its contractual obligations as originally hoped. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on Tuesday that the EU would press on with the export mechanism that would force companies to ask for permission before vaccines could leave the bloc. In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mrs von der Leyen said, “Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines to create a truly global common good. Europe is determined to contribute to this global common good but it also means business.” She added: “And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations and this is why we will set up a vaccine export to transparency mechanism.” A European Commission spokesman said: "How worried are we about the state of vaccinations? Well, we are worried that is for sure. We are dealing with a very important pandemic and vaccination is very important." The UK is dependent on the Pfizer vaccine, which is produced in Belgium, and is expecting almost 3.5million doses to be delivered in the next three weeks. That supply could be jeopardised if the EU decided to block the exports after the AstraZeneca controversy.

  • He Was Convicted in a Police Officer's Murder. Trump Gave Him Clemency.

    Among the dozens of pardons and commutations former President Donald Trump issued before leaving office, one name has left some law enforcement officials reeling: Jaime Davidson, notorious in upstate New York for planning a 1990 robbery that ended in the murder of a police officer. The commutation bypassed the typical federal process for seeking clemency and was championed by an advocate who was herself granted a pardon in 2018. Experts said Trump’s decision to cut Davidson’s life sentence short was evidence of the problems that arise when presidential allies exert strong influence. And after a reelection campaign that emphasized law and order, with rallies that sometimes featured the pro-police Blue Lives Matter flag, Trump’s decision was a baffling anomaly that upstate politicians, prosecutors and police union officials received with dismay. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s hard to even put the reaction into words; you’ve got to grab a thesaurus,” said William Fitzpatrick, the district attorney of Onondaga County and a friend of the officer. “But it’s just astonishment.” But Davidson’s case is complex, and he was long championed by lawyers and relatives as a candidate for clemency. As the leader of a drug ring who helped plan the robbery of a rival, he was convicted of murder although he was not at the scene of the robbery that turned deadly; the man who fired the shot that killed Wallie Howard Jr., a Syracuse police investigator who was working undercover, has already been released. And amid a national push to reduce incarceration rates that disproportionately affect Black men, some experts and advocates said the case was remarkable only because such decisions have been too rare. “It’s not the grant itself that strikes me as inappropriate,” said Rachel Barkow, an expert on executive clemency and a law professor at New York University. “There are thousands of people like him, and the real question is why him — as opposed to all of the people who are similarly situated.” Executive clemency is aimed at showing mercy to deserving recipients, but Trump often used the power for personal or political goals. The majority of the sentences and convictions Trump wiped away in his final hours in office last week went to allies like Steve Bannon or business executives and elected officials entangled in high-profile corruption cases. Davidson, too, had ties to the Trump administration: His longtime lawyer was part of a team that represented Donald Trump Jr. in recent years. But of the 143 people granted clemency by the president last week, he was one of few who had been convicted in a violent crime case and the only one who had been connected with a murder. The White House’s announcement noted that while in prison, Davidson “mentored and tutored over 1,000 prisoners to help them achieve their GED certificates” and “earned praise from prison officials for his dedication to helping others.” It is unclear exactly what ultimately swayed Trump to grant clemency in a case that starkly differs both from most others he took on and his own tough-on-crime persona. But the unexpected decision was likely the product of several forces, including the influential advocacy of a former pardon recipient who retained close ties to Trump. Thirty-one years ago, Howard was working undercover when he was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. The gunman and another suspect were quickly arrested, but Davidson was separately charged and later convicted in federal court after prosecutors argued that he led a cocaine ring in Syracuse and had concocted plans for the robbery. Because Howard was killed during the commission of the robbery and in service of the drug ring, Davidson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Davidson, who was not accused of being present at the scene of the shooting, has maintained his innocence. Howard’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. But in 2014, when a judge reduced the sentence of Robert Lawrence, the man who shot Howard, the officer’s mother and sister pleaded in court that it be reconsidered. “My son didn’t get another chance,” his mother, Delores Howard, told Syracuse.com. “Why should he get another chance?” The killing rattled the community and decades later, officers and friends still gather on the anniversary of his death. “He probably would have been the first African American chief someday,” Fitzpatrick said. “To have lost him that way just compounds the tragedy.” After a chance encounter, a lawyer, Bettina Schein, took on Davidson’s case in 2004 but had little success in seeking a reprieve. Years beforehand, the gunman had recanted his testimony from trial and said that Davidson had not been involved — which the White House appeared to also cite in its explanation for clemency. (The man later reversed again, saying Davidson had in fact played a role, which the White House statement did not mention.) Davidson had also made petitions to the Office of the Pardon Attorney in 2013 and 2017, according to federal records, but both had been turned down. Then, as Syracuse.com first reported, appeals from family members to end his imprisonment drew the attention of an unexpected reader: Catina Johnson, the daughter of Alice Marie Johnson, an advocate who works to identify cases for clemency and had a direct line to the Trump White House. “We have to help this man,” Johnson recalled her daughter saying in October. After looking into the case herself, Johnson said she similarly began to believe in Davidson’s innocence and became convinced that he was deserving of clemency. “I’m certainly not saying Jaime was innocent of everything in life. But give this man a chance,” Johnson said in an interview. “He has more than paid his debt to society. Let him live free to do good in society, because he showed by what he did in prison that he’s going to be a change agent. I really believe in him.” Johnson herself was the recipient of executive clemency from Trump in October 2018. After reality television star Kim Kardashian West lobbied on Johnson’s behalf, the president commuted her life prison sentence for charges related to cocaine distribution and money laundering. Since then, Johnson garnered influence with the former president, appearing in the Trump campaign’s Super Bowl television ad last year. She supported several of his final pardons and commutations, and although she has typically taken on nonviolent crime cases, she said Davidson’s “grabbed at her heart strings.” Later in the fall, she said, she shared her interest with Schein, who sent her a 62-page clemency petition. In the documents, which Schein was otherwise planning to send to the federal pardons office, she argued that a misidentification by the police, two false testimonies and pressure to solve the case led to Davidson wrongly spending 28 years in prison. Over the next several months, Johnson continued looking into the case, she said, with the help and interest of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who also worked with her on several other clemency cases. Then, on the Sunday afternoon before the inauguration, Schein said her phone began ringing with an unexpected caller: the White House. Both Schein and her husband, Alan Futerfas, have represented people from the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr., in court over the past several years. Still, she said she was not fully sure whether Davidson would end up on the clemency list. “I had to see it in writing because I couldn’t really believe it,” Schein said, adding that she believed Johnson’s connections to Trump played a greater role than her own in the commutation. She added that her father was a police officer and that she would not have represented Davidson — who differs from her typical slate of white-collar clients — if she did not believe his case was a “lamentable injustice.” Davidson’s family members declined to comment through Schein, but she said several called her after the decision and were “so grateful for it.” In Syracuse, law enforcement officials were confounded by the move. John Duncan, a former executive assistant U.S. attorney and the prosecutor in Davidson’s case, said he had not been contacted by the White House or Justice Department in the lead-up to Davidson’s commutation, as would have likely occurred had the petition gone through the Office of the Pardon Attorney. But had he been, Duncan said he would not have agreed with the decision and noted that those misgivings did not extend to all his past cases. “If you ask me for a list of people who nobody should give a presidential commutation to,” Duncan said, “Davidson would pretty much be at the top of the list.” Experts on presidential pardon and commutation practice questioned how thoroughly the White House reviewed the case and said the case reflected the undue influence the pardon process gives allies of the executive branch like Johnson. “This is the kind of controversial case that courts are institutionally better suited to handle, keeping the president out of a political crossfire,” said Margaret Love, a former pardon attorney for the Justice Department. “We can’t operate a modern justice system with these antique, unfair and unreliable remedies. And pardon is indisputably one of them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company