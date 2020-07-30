Mike Pence's motorcade has had two crashes in one unfortunate day

mike pence

The motorcade carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in two crashes on Thursday, according to White House pool reports.

First, Pence's campaign bus reversed into a dump truck. That necessitated Pence moving to his limo during his visit to western Pennsylvania.

The next involved a minor crash between two motorbike escorts.

Neither crash resulted in any injuries.

It has been a challenging day for Vice President Mike Pence as he visits western Pennsylvania and its rural roads.

Various vehicles in Pence's motorcade got into two minor crashes on Thursday, according to pool reports.

First, Pence's campaign bus hit a dump truck while reversing. "Your pooler saw a large dump truck with a beat up front driver's side fender. Driver is now conferring with law enforcement in near by parking lot," wrote pool reporter Elizabeth Crisp, a Newsweek Washington correspondent.

That required Pence to move from the bus to his limo.

Later in the morning, two motorbike escorts with Pence's motorcade got into an crash. Ambulances were on the scene, per the pool report, but there were no serious injuries reported.

Pence is in the Pittsburgh area today, campaigning for President Trump.

It's not the first time Pence's motorcade has had issues across the US. In September of last year, some were furious when Pence's motorcade of eight cars descended upon a car-free island in Northern Michigan. "The message, heard loud and clear, is that Trump and Pence will do as they like, no matter what the little people of Michigan think," Michigander Chris Young told Business Insider at the time. "Let them eat cake."

