Mike Pence's office says discussion with Gordon Sondland about quid pro quo 'never happened'

In what is becoming common practice for the Trump administration, Vice President Mike Pence's office responded critically Wednesday to an impeachment witness' public sworn testimony while a hearing was ongoing.

Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short released a statement denying U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's claim that he brought up concerns he had that U.S. military aid to Ukraine was "tied to investigations" directly with Pence in September. That would mean Sondland directly discussed a potential quid pro quo with the vice president.

Short said that the "alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador never happened" and that Sondland was "never alone with" Pence while the two were on a trip to Warsaw, Poland, in September, when Sondland testified the conversation took place.









Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, just released a statement contradicting Sondland's sworn testimony #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/TrDosITSHl — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) November 20, 2019

