Mike Pence's only mode is groveling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Mathis, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Pence.
Mike Pence. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Sometimes, you wish Mike Pence would just stand up for himself.

The former vice president earned something of a reputation as a lapdog while serving under Donald Trump, repeatedly making it clear during their four years together that there was "no daylight" between the two — no matter how extreme and awful the president's behavior became. The Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol should have changed everything. Pence rightly refused Trump's demand that he attempt to block certification of the 2020 election. Trump, in turn, incited the crowd that broke into the House and Senate chambers, with some rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"

If you can't be angry at the guy who almost got you killed, who can you be mad at?

But Pence has his eyes on a possible presidential run in 2024. And Trump, who may or may not also run, still dominates the affections of GOP voters. Which is probably why, during a speech Thursday in New Hampshire, Pench confessed that Jan. 6 was a "dark day" for America — and also made the whole thing sound like a mild disagreement between friends, instead of a massive betrayal both of himself and of the country's democracy.

"You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," Pence told a group of Republicans. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye-to-eye on that day."

Good god, man. Show a little spine, would you?

President Biden's victory notwithstanding, it's not easy for vice presidents to earn a promotion to the Oval Office. In the last century, only former Reagan veep George H.W. Bush was elected directly from the No. 2 slot to the top job (a few others moved up when their predecessors died) and even he had to overcome the so-called "wimp factor." Republican voters, especially, love candidates who come across as alpha males — but it's difficult to look like a possible candidate for Mount Rushmore when you've spent years serving somebody else's agenda.

Pence is already stuck with that challenge. Now it looks as though he can't even rise in defense of his own life and safety. Why would voters want that? The former vice president wants the presidency, so he has sacrificed his pride. He will probably end up with neither.

Recommended Stories

  • Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol (June 3)

  • Pence speaks out on Trump and Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said he and former President Donald Trump might not ever 'see eye to eye' on the Capitol Hill riots. Hundreds of Trump supporters, some waving Confederate flags, stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, were killed. Pence on Thursday was the speaker at a Republican committee gathering in New Hampshire."January 6th was a dark day at the nation's Capitol. [...] You know President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we will ever see eye to eye, but I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."Pence and Trump had a bitter ending at the White House after Pence refused Trump's calls to block the certification in Congress of Biden's election win.Trump advisers say Trump remains disappointed in Pence over the vote certification issue.

  • Mike Pence Roasted for Basically Agreeing to Disagree With Trump About Jan 6

    Mike Pence was thoroughly roasted on social media Thursday night after he essentially said in a speech that he agrees to disagree with Donald Trump about the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. You know, when a mob incited by the ex-President stormed the Capitol and among other things repeatedly called for Pence to be executed. In an address in New Hampshire, Pence said he still stands by Trump, and essentially dismissed the issue of a seditious, deadly riot nonchalantly, saying: “President Trump and I

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says he is 'avoiding no one' after court filing says Rep. Eric Swalwell hired a private investigator to find and serve him with a Capitol riot lawsuit

    Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Brooks for inciting the Capitol riot. Swalwell's attorneys say Brooks is dodging the suit.

  • Why Biden Still Wins Infrastructure Negotiations, Even If They Fail

    President Joe Biden entered the White House determined to restore the bipartisan work ethic that had been a hallmark of his three-decade Senate career. Democrats and Republicans have tried to meet in the middle on Biden’s popular plan to improve America’s roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet and create millions of jobs. The White House has shaved over $550 billion from the roughly $2.2 trillion proposal it unveiled in March, and Republicans have increased their offer to $928 billion.

  • Analysis: How the Supreme Court has tilted election law to favor the Republican Party

    The court has freed Texas and other Southern states to add voting restrictions, and has given the GOP an edge in the battle to control Congress.

  • Pence Attempts to Woo People Who Built Gallows to Hang Him Outside of the Capitol

    Pence acknowledged that he doesn't "see eye-to-eye" with Trump about the throng of rioters that called for the former VP's execution, but he isn't going to let that get in the way of their relationship

  • DA defends ending deals with lawyer who called office racist

    The elected district attorney in Pittsburgh is defending his decision to stop offering plea deals to clients of a Black criminal defense lawyer who accused the prosecutor's office of racial bias in court last month. On Thursday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. released a May 18 memo sent to staff that immediately halted any plea deal talks with clients of Milton E. Raiford for what Zappala described as Raiford's “convoluted critical diatribe.”

  • TikTok waited until Trump was out of office to make this creepy privacy change

    Back in January of 2019, the Peterson Institute for International Economics sounded a warning about a seemingly innocuous social media app. TikTok, the think tank suggested, represents a potential national security concern for the US. “TikTok per se may never expand its reach beyond teenagers, but it is only a matter of time before a …

  • Is American Century Emerging Market Investor (TWMIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for TWMIX

  • Canada's Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for ignoring role in indigenous schools

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. "As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters. "We expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this."

  • Americans have lost more than $1 trillion — yes, trillion — to old, forgotten 401(k) plans

    Changing jobs throughout a career is not uncommon, but it has contributed to millions of Americans leaving behind retirement savings in their 401(k) plans. Forgotten 401(k) plans could cost individuals nearly $700,000 in lost retirement savings over their lifetimes because of the risks of higher fees and lower returns. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, like the 401(k) plan, allow workers to automatically defer a portion of their salaries into an investment account, which can grow over time with compound interest.

  • Prosecutors favor former judge in review of Giuliani raid

    A former federal judge who ensured attorney-client privilege was protected in a review of materials seized from ex-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer three years ago is again the favorite to do the same chore after raids on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and office, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors recommended the appointment of Barbara Jones in a letter submitted to a Manhattan judge who plans to appoint a “special master” to protect privilege in a review of materials seized in the late-April raids on Giuliani and in a look at information on a cellular phone taken from Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

  • Maddow Cracks Up at the Quick End of Trump’s Blog: ‘You Hate to See it’ (Video)

    Rachel Maddow had a lot of fun Wednesday night mocking the downfall of Donald Trump’s blog. “You hate to see it. Very sad. Very sad,” she said while breaking down how the ill-fated not-a-platform failed largely because no one wanted to read what the disgraced ex-president had to day. Trump shut down “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” blog, according to CNN because he was furious about miniscule readership. And yeah, we bet. When the blog was launched less than a month ago, Trump’s spokesman Jaso

  • French Open 2021: Serena Williams advances to fourth round with win over Danielle Rose Collins

    The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.

  • ‘The First Time’ With the Linda Lindas on ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ and DIY Punk

    The L.A. quartet on writing their viral anti-prejudice anthem, rocking out in a library, and more

  • Data shows no European country comes close to Portugal's grip on Covid when it was added to the green list in May

    No country in Europe with UK travel restrictions has as strong a grip on Covid-19 as Portugal did when it initially went on the green list, Telegraph analysis shows. Every amber- or red-list European nation still has either higher cases, higher deaths or lower vaccination rates than Portugal on May 17, the day the UK’s traffic light system for quarantine-free travel came into force, according to data compiled by Our World in Data. The gloomy outlook for holidays on the continent comes as ministe

  • Fact check: False claims about Fauci email 'leak' mischaracterize FOIA requests and release

    Social media is full of misinformation about Dr. Anthony Fauci's "leaked emails." But his emails were not leaked at all. They were legally released.

  • As Trump restarts rallies, GOP strategists hope against all odds that he won't rehash 2020 election

    The persistence of Trump's passionate base doesn't mean he is the GOP’s best representative against a Democrat. The 2020 election would suggest the opposite.

  • Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

    PARIS (Reuters) -Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. Williams, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, but first since 2017, will play Kazakhstan's 21st seed Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals. A hard-hitting contest featured 40 winners as Collins clearly decided her best policy was to fight fire with fire on Court Philippe Chatrier.