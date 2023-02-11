Mike Pence's relationship with Donald Trump gets even more complicated with subpoena

WASHINGTON – There is likely no better witness to Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election than Mike Pence.

While the former vice president managed to avoid an appearance before a House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, Pence is now confronting a potentially fraught political path in the form of a subpoena from the Justice Department’s special counsel overseeing criminal investigations involving Trump, including the former president’s efforts to block the transfer of power.

And one of the most striking of Trump’s attempts to subvert the election played out in a heated telephone call on the morning of Jan. 6, when the then-president berated his vice president as a “wimp” if he didn’t act to decertify President Joe Biden’s election.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in the Rose Garden to speak on COVID-19 on Sept. 28, 2020.

Pence's role in the DOJ inquiry is significant:

The former vice president is the most senior member of the Trump administration to receive a subpoena.

The subpoena represents the most aggressive known action taken by special counsel Jack Smith since his November appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It was not immediately clear whether Pence would comply with the summons or if Trump would assert executive privilege in an attempt to block Pence from testifying.

2024 presidential election: A looming political confrontation

The prospect of providing testimony in a criminal case comes at a sensitive time for Pence: He is considering a 2024 presidential run of his own, pitting himself against his former boss.

Trump and allies have continued to assail Pence for his refusal to toss out electoral votes that favored Biden.

Pence has said Trump was "wrong" to think that the vice president could essentially decide the election, but he has downplayed his criticism of the former president.

Investigators have long regarded Pence as a key witness in their case against Trump for fomenting the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florida International University in Miami on Jan. 27.

In its report, the congressional committee that investigated Jan. 6 said Trump "corruptly pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes during Congress' joint session on January 6th."

Pence, however, declined to testify to the committee, saying the House panel had "no right" to ask about private conversations with the president. He also described the commission's work as overly partisan.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chair and co-char of the Jan. 6 committee, said it had "proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book."

Trump's Jan. 6 telephone call with Pence

In this image released in the final report by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's animated telephone call with Pence in the hours before the insurrection remains one of the most dramatic illustrations of the then-president's efforts to halt the transfer of power – and likely important to the special counsel's investigation

The Justice Department has declined to comment on the subpoena for the vice president.

According to testimony provided to the House committee, Pence staffers were gathered at the then-vice president's residence on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump placed the call from the Oval Office.

Pence attorney Greg Jacob said the vice president took the call outside the presence of staffers. At the White House, meanwhile, Trump's family members and aides, present in the Oval Office during the call, overheard Trump lashing his vice president as he prepared to depart for the Capitol to oversee certification of Biden's election.

During the 11:20 a.m. call, Ivanka Trump recalled her father taking a "pretty heated" tone with Pence.

Former White House aide Nicholas Luna recalled Trump referring to Pence as a "wimp," while other aides said the president made a cruder remark about his vice president. They also said the then-president questioned the vice president's "courage to make a hard decision."

Trump was 'reckless'

The president's pressure campaign continued even as the mob breached the Capitol, prompting Pence and his family to seek protective cover.

In a 2:24 p.m. tweet, Trump called out Pence once again: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution ..." Trump said, referring to the vice president's refusal to block the certification.

Pence would later offer a powerful rebuke to Trump's conduct.

"The president's words were reckless," Pence said in November 2022 interview with ABC News. "It was clear that he decided to be part of the problem."

Pence book details Trump contacts

In his book – entitled "So Help Me God" – Pence described meeting with Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The then-vice president said he told Trump: "'You know, I did what I believed the Constitution and the law required me to do," Pence wrote, "to which he gently waved his hand, saying, 'I know, I know.' As I left, I urged him one more time to take time to pray."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pence subpoena complicates Trump relationship before 2024 election