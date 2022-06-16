Pence's role opposing Trump scheme is focus on Day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings: live updates

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to single-handedly reject electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, as former President Donald Trump pressured him to do, will be the subject of the Thursday House hearing investigating the Capitol attack.

🕐 When does the hearing start?: 1 p.m. ET

🔍 Who is expected to testify?: Pence's counsel Greg Jacob, and retired federal appeals judge Michael Luttig. Jacob and Luttig each said a Trump attorney's plan to overturn the election was unsupported by the law.

📝 Be ready to hear the name John Eastman. Who is he?: Trump's lawyer, John Eastman, drafted the plan for Pence to reject votes from seven states President Joe Biden won, which could have thrown the 2020 election to Trump. But legal experts said there was no legal justification for the plan.

🗳️ Pence in Ohio today: Pence will travel to Cincinnati on Thursday alongside Gov. Mike DeWine for a roundtable with members of Ohio's natural gas and oil industry.

What to expect out of today's hearing: Trump raised millions to fight election fraud before Jan. 6. Here's how that money was spent.

'1776 Returns' detailed plans to occupy buildings near Capitol

A document allegedly given to Proud Boys Chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection lays out detailed plans to occupy more than half a dozen buildings surrounding the U.S. Capitol and describes tactics to be used by occupiers as they "Storm the Winter Palace."

The full document titled "1776 Returns," attached as an exhibit in a court filing Wednesday by Tarrio's co-defendant Zachary Rehl, was described by one former federal prosecutor as "an absolutely devastating piece of evidence."

Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago who has practiced criminal law for 40 years, said the "1776 Returns" document is a bombshell for prosecutors, assuming it can be verified. "The authors are clearly planning multiple, multiple felonies; they're saying how they're going to do it, and it's all in service, apparently, to a broader crime, which is the sedition." he said.

Read more on the document here.

– Will Carless

Pence in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Jan. 6 hearing focuses on him

What time is the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday?

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Jan. 6 hearing

USA TODAY will livestream the hearings here on USATODAY.com. The hearings have also been televised on C-Span and cable news networks.

Trump lawyer: Pence was calm when told about lack of election fraud

Alex Cannon, a Trump campaign lawyer, described a stoic Vice President Mike Pence compared to other Trump aides in response to the lack of election fraud.

Cannon found no evidence of enough voter fraud to change the election. At one point during a November 2020 meeting at the White House, Pence asked Cannon for an update.

“I don’t remember his exact words, but he asked me if we were finding anything, and I said that I was not personally finding anything sufficient to alter the results of the election,” Cannon said. “He thanked me. That was our interaction.”

One Trump lawyer to another: Get a great criminal defense lawyer

In a promotional tweet Tuesday for the hearing, the committee released video of Eric Hershmann, one of Trump’s lawyers, who described warning Eastman the day after the riot he should find a "great" defense lawyer.

Eastman had contacted Hershmann to chat about Georgia election results because he couldn’t reach other Trump aides. Hershmann questioned Eastman's sanity and told him the only phrase he wanted to hear from Eastman from then on was "orderly transition" to the Biden administration.

"Eventually he said, ‘Orderly transition,'" Hershmann said. "I said, ‘Good, John. Now I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life. Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer. You’re going to need it.’ Then I hung up on him.”

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Eastman was also a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

Who is testifying? Former Pence counsel Greg Jacob

Greg Jacob, Pence's counsel who researched the vice president's power to reject electors when Congress counts presidential votes, told Eastman in an email Jan. 6, 2021, at 2:14 p.m. that his advice was "essentially entirely made up," according to court records.

In an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Jan. 4, Pence stressed his “immediate instinct that there is no way that one person could be entrusted by the Framers to exercise that authority,” according to Jacob.

As the mob ransacked the Capitol two days later and Pence evacuated the Senate chamber, Jacob emailed Eastman to say "thanks to your bull----, we are now under siege," according to court records.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in a video exhibit as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022

Who is Michael Luttig? Retired judge to testify

Eastman clerked for Michael Luttig, a retired judge for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who was rumored as a potential Supreme Court nominee during President George W. Bush's administration.

The same day Trump pressured Pence and Jacob in the Oval Office, Pence’s personal lawyer, Richard Cullen, called Luttig to ask about Eastman. Luttig tweeted his disagreement with Eastman’s argument the morning of Jan. 5.

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig said. "The Constitution does not empower the Vice President to alter in any way the votes that have been cast, either by rejecting certain of them or otherwise."

