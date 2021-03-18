Mike Pompeo: Biden administration’s foreign policy approach to China will be judged on actions, not words

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the Biden administration’s stance on China, the upcoming meeting with the Chinese government in Alaska, and calls for boycotts of the Beijing Olympics.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin challenges Biden to debate after U.S. president calls Russian counterpart a "killer"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday responded to President Biden's comment calling him a "killer," by challenging the U.S. leader to a debate. What he's saying: Putin told Russian state TV, per ABC News, "I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called, without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States."The big picture: Russian officials and the Kremlin seethed this week at Biden's comment. But the American president has stood behind the statement, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Thursday that Biden gave a "direct answer to a direct question" on whether Putin was a killer. The White House is also promising further retribution against Russia for a series of malign actions, including poisoning Russian activist Alexei Navalny and the SolarWinds cyber attack.Russia has recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, citing the need to "analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States," per the New York Times. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McCarthy to Introduce Resolution Calling on Dems to Remove Swalwell from Intel Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) will introduce a resolution on Thursday calling on Democrats to remove Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats say that they will not remove Swalwell, and have refused to do so since Axios reported in December that a suspected Chinese spy helped fundraise for the congressman’s campaign. The alleged spy, Christina Fang, helped fundraise for Swalwell in 2014 and placed an intern in his office. “I don’t think that person [Swalwell] should be on Intel,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Based upon the information I was given and the speaker was given by the FBI, there is no way he should be on that committee at all.” McCarthy also said the issue “is not about Eric Swalwell. But if an individual could not get a clearance in the private sector, they shouldn’t be on Intel. I don’t think it’s that difficult.” McCarthy made similar comments in December after he was briefed by the FBI on Swalwell. Republicans and Democrats have clashed over Swalwell’s continued presence on the committee, and Swalwell has lashed out at McCarthy over this and other issues. “Let’s just say the quiet part out loud: there is no dumber man in America than this loser,” Swalwell wrote of McCarthy on Twitter last week. Swalwell told Punchbowl that McCarthy “is a 14-carat liar.” Swalwell has not been accused of aiding Fang’s espionage efforts, and the representative severed ties with Fang in 2015 after he was notified by federal investigators of the suspicions against her.

  • Texas lieutenant governor urges governor to roll back storm power pricing

    Patrick, who presides over the state senate, has become the biggest proponent of reducing about $47 billion in power costs from a mid-February cold snap. The deep freeze killed at least 56 people and left 4.3 million Texans without power or heat for days after half the state's power plants went offline. The demand for power and lack of generation boosted electricity prices by up 400 times the usual levels.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge tosses journalist’s surveillance lawsuit against Rod Rosenstein

    TV reporter Sharyl Attkisson has spent a decade seeking legal recourse for alleged wiretapping.

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Criticizes House Democrats’ Attempt to Reverse GOP Win in Iowa

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticized House Democrats’ attempt to overturn the victory of Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R., Iowa). Iowa’s board of elections certified Miller-Meeks’s victory by just six votes over opponent Rita Hart. However, the House has final say over contested elections according to the Constitution, so Democrats are currently conducting a review of the close election that could end with Hart being declared the winner. Raffensperger called on Georgia’s congressional delegation, including Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, to speak out against the House’s maneuver. “Georgia’s election workers…sacrificed much in pursuit of free and fair elections,” Raffensperger wrote in a letter. “I received threats and required constant security….My wife received sexualized threats. My grandchildren’s homes were broken into. Poll workers were followed home, threatened online, and even had to go into hiding for simply delivering a free and fair election.” Raffensperger continued, “In light of what Georgia has gone through in the last few months…I am greatly alarmed that members of Congress would consider overturning the will of the voters as certified by the state, as narrow as it is.” Raffensperger was a frequent target of criticism by former President Trump, who alleged that Georgia’s elections were conducted fraudulently. Trump and allies have not been able to prove claims of widespread fraud. Democrats have insisted that their effort to overturn Miller-Meeks’s victory is not comparable to Trump’s allegations of fraud. Hart’s campaign argues that there are 22 ballots cast legally, but allegedly improperly rejected, that if counted would giver her a victory. “We can’t be concerned about optics,” Representative G.K. Butterfield (D., N.C.), who sits on the House panel reviewing the election, told CNN. “We’ve got to review the evidence and see where it leads us.”

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • GOP senators demand oversight hearing into Obama FTC’s deal with Google

    Their request comes after reporting by POLITICO showed the FTC declined to act despite evidence of potential legal violations that came to light in the agency’s investigation into the search giant.

  • Democrats grow impatient about crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

    Democrats are growing impatient about the conditions — not to mention, the politics — along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could bear the brunt when he testifies in the House on Wednesday.What we're hearing: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, may have a handful of pointed questions. Some Texas Democrats also remain peeved they didn't get any warning a White House delegation would be visiting their state two weeks ago — aggravating potential allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo date, Republicans have led the criticism of the Biden administration, but that's becoming politically untenable for the president's own party."I think it’s safe to say Secretary Mayorkas’ concerning rhetoric on immigration and President Biden’s questionable decision to rescind successful programs and agreements will be hot-button issues,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a former chair of the committee, told Axios.Thompson was more reserved ahead of the hearing: “I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas' testimony."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, told Axios she has been invited to be a special guest questioner.The big picture: Facing a surge of migrants — including unaccompanied minors and families with young children — some Biden officials are privately concerned Mayorkas won’t be able to defend a border situation that is, in part, out of the president's control.Mayorkas attempted to defuse the situation Tuesday, releasing a lengthy statement addressing each potential point of concern from the committee.He even gave a preemptive headline: The U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," he wrote.Mayorkas also acknowledged the surge of migrants is "difficult" while adding the administration is "making progress and we are executing on our plan."Driving the news: While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said "now" is not the time to come, Biden has repeatedly vowed a more humane approach to immigration control than former President Donald Trump.Republicans have seized upon the increased arrivals to attack the White House and accuse Biden of pursuing an open border policy.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of Republicans to Texas on Monday. Democrats also planned their own trip.Trump also attacked Biden for the problem during his first speech since leaving office.For its part, the White House is eager to get Xavier Becerra confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services and start filling out key border staff throughout the government.HHS plays a crucial role in sheltering minors once they have been discharged from Customs and Border Patrol.What we are watching: Will committee Democrats use their questions to engage Mayorkas on the border, or will they stick to the general plan to focus on Jan. 6 and domestic terrorism.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NAACP implored NFL to not 'fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies' with new Fox TV deal

    The civil rights group cited the networks's frequent criticism of player protests while urging the NFL to cut ties with Fox.

  • Man ID’d as former Special Forces soldier is charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot

    Jeffrey McKellop, now a military contractor, is accused of spearing an officer in the face with a flagpole on Jan. 6.

  • Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong apparently filed paperwork to run for president as a Republican

    Wake me up when 2024 ends, because Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has seemingly filed to run as a Republican presidential candidate in the next election. In the filing, first reported by the Today in Tabs newsletter, Green Day is also designated as Armstrong's official principal campaign committee: NEW 2024 FEC F2Billie Joe Armstrong (REP)#POTUS (DEM-Biden)https://t.co/W55pGFjCXQ pic.twitter.com/1OePGD6tzO — CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) March 17, 2021 Don't call him an American idiot just yet, though; as a spokesperson for the FEC told Billboard back when Kanye West was flirting with a run, "just because you see a candidate's name on a filing doesn't mean that person filed the form ... we get lots of false and fictitious filings." Now, it's also entirely possible that the 48-year-old frontman — who "wholeheartedly" backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and once informed Trump supporters that "I have no problem telling ignorant f--ks like you to go to hell" — is pulling our legs. Either that, or he really found someone called Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab to sign on as his vice presidential candidate. Check out the filing here. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsRepublican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize ChinaLet informed people be jurors

  • Why Andrew Cuomo probably isn't leaving anytime soon

    Despite major calls for his resignation, Cuomo bought himself time on the impeachment front and is sitting on a $16 million campaign war chest.

  • How the US considered helping France nuke its way out of an embarrassing military defeat

    The West saw France's war in Indochina as essential to stopping the spread of communism, and the US was willing to take extreme action to win.

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Donald Trump's fortune fell by $700m during presidency

    Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by $700 million during his presidency, as the economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and his personal brand became damaged in the wake of the Capitol riot. While still wealthy, Mr Trump’s fortune is down from $3 billion when he became president to $2.3 billion when he left office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But his finances could fall further still. The 74-year-old has at least $590 million in loans due for repayment in the next four years - more than half of which he personally guaranteed. And his vast property empire, which makes up three-quarters of his fortune, is losing value - worth 26 per cent less now than four years ago. To add to his concerns, Attorneys in New York are exploring possible banking, tax and insurance-related fraud committed by The Trump Organization, and a number of banks have said they will no longer work with him.

  • President Biden weighing new sanctions to block Russian gas pipeline: BBG

    Nord Stream 2 will bypass Western ally Ukraine, potentially depriving it of valuable transit fees. The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. "Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement.

  • Advanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group

    A new generation of so-called "advanced" nuclear power reactors that Washington believes could help fight climate change often present greater proliferation risks than conventional nuclear power, a science advocacy group said on Thursday. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made curbing climate change a priority and has supported research and development for advanced nuclear technologies. Last October, the month before Biden was elected, the U.S. Department of Energy, awarded $80 million each to TerraPower LLC and X-energy to build reactors it said would be operational in seven years.