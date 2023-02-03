Mike Pompeo’s Claims Get Called Out
The former secretary of state is sharing some questionable takes as he promotes his new memoir.
The former secretary of state is sharing some questionable takes as he promotes his new memoir.
Opinion: Readers have more views about the city's climate action plan and the animal shelter, and questions about literacy in schools.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseNigeria is staring at chaos as ATMs in Africa’s biggest economy run out of new notes, days before a deadline that will render high-value
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he is talking with a pair of Republican senators about a potential policing reform package, after the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. reignited a congressional push to pass reform legislation. Booker was a lead negotiator of an unsuccessful effort to pass a policing reform bill…
Opinion: Rural schools are still supported, and school choice benefits Iowans from all walks of life, writes Ellie Krasne.
Leaders in government, education, medicine and other fields took questions from students at Wellington's first-ever Black History Month forum.
Ukrainian intelligence have exposed a former military officer who was an undercover agent, spying on the Ukrainian military for Russia’s FSB security service, Ukraine’s SBU security service’s press office reported on Feb. 4
U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese reconnaissance balloon on Saturday, days after it was initially spotted over Montana.
Nationally, the GOP has been plagued with similar strains of controversy.
Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor.
“Once again, Donald Trump had managed to dance between the raindrops of accountability,” writes Mark Pomerantz.
(Bloomberg) -- In May last year, dozens of guests gathered at a cabaret club in London’s Soho district to celebrate the birthday of Calvin Ayre, an online gambling tycoon-turned-crypto evangelist. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big
According to the congressman's Instagram, he learned of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Tom Suozzi while on a tour of the Lincoln Memorial.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., says Republicans “can stop panicking” after the Chinese spy balloon that had traversed across American airspace in recent days was shot down by the U.S. military.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that large numbers of Ukrainians are sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades - ed.
The fine and restitution total more than $45,000.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was called a racist at a Black Affairs board meeting in Miami. There’s an apology from the board chair, but not the from the member who said it.
"So shoutout to Kobe. And shoutout God.”
New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s latest moves suggest prosecutors are nearing a decision about charging former President Trump in connection with a $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. The Manhattan district attorney’s office this week escalated the fight by empaneling another grand jury in the case and presenting…
Weeks passed after his beating death in Memphis, Tennessee, but then attention — and accountability — finally came.
Tyre Nichols ’ mother was just steps away from her son but couldn't hear his anguished cries. Beaten and broken, struggling to survive, Nichols had called out for her as five Memphis Police Department officers punched him, kicked him, and hit him with a baton after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols, 29, who lived with his mom and stepdad, had slipped from the grasp of police after he was pulled over, dragged from his car and hit with a stun gun.