Mike Pompeo is speaking at CPAC amid rumors of a 2024 presidential bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lachlan Markay
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike Pompeo has quickly reentered the political fray, raising money for Republicans, addressing key political gatherings and joining an advocacy group run by Donald Trump's former lawyer.

Why it matters: The former secretary of state is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential contender. His professional moves this week indicate he's working to keep his name in the headlines and bolster a political brand built largely on foreign policies easily contrasted with the Biden White House.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What's new: Pompeo is lending his name to fundraising efforts on behalf of House Republicans looking to retake the lower chamber next year.

  • "It's Mike Pompeo," read fundraising texts sent this month by the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The Democrats won't stand up to China. Will you, Friend? 5X match give to restore a USA First agenda."

  • Spam-blocking service RoboKiller estimates the NRCC has sent nearly 3 million of those texts during the past three weeks.

  • Pompeo's name also emblazoned an NRCC email fundraising appeal this week warning of ostensible Democratic appeasement toward China.

Between the lines: China is a popular target among conservative Republicans. Pompeo's instrumental role in the Trump administration's aggressive China posture is a unique political asset for him.

  • It was the theme of Pompeo's Tuesday column in the Wall Street Journal, which criticized Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Shifts in U.S. policy toward China and other nations such as Iran provide easy ways for Pompeo and allies to draw contrasts with the Biden administration — and remind conservatives of his role in crafting Trump administration policy.

China and Iran both came up during Pompeo's interview this week with Jay Sekulow, the former Trump attorney who leads the nonprofit American Center for Law and Justice.

  • Pompeo joined ACLJ this week as senior counsel for global affairs.

  • He also took a position with the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, in January.

Pompeo is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.

  • His speech is titled, "How the Bill of Rights Inspires Us at Home and Across the World," according to the CPAC schedule.

  • He also addressed members of the Republican Study Committee, an influential bloc of House Republicans, late last year.

As he keeps up a high profile publicly, Pompeo has also quietly formed a new company.

  • In early February, he incorporated "Kansas CNQ LLC" in Virginia, according to corporate records in the state.

  • CNQ stands for "Courage Never Quits," a reference to the coat of arms for Pompeo's 1986 class at West Point.

  • A Pompeo spokesperson would not discuss the company on the record.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • More than 700 unaccompanied kids held in Border Patrol custody without their parents

    More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The current backup is yet another sign of a brewing crisis for President Biden — and a worsening dilemma for these vulnerable children. Biden is finding it's easier to talk about preventing warehousing kids at the southern border than solving the problem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMaking matters worse, border crossings usually peak in the spring, and it's only February.Behind the scenes: Of the more than 700 kids waiting to be transferred to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200 had been held in these Border Patrol stations for more than 48 hours.Nine had been detained for longer than the agreed-upon limit of 72 hours, according to the internal document, which timestamped the data current as of 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.During Wednesday's White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged some kids had been held four or five days — or more.She blamed some of the delays on the bad weather that shut down Texas last week, saying some long-term shelters "did not have power and were not in a place where they had the capacity to take in these kids and do it safely."She also pushed back — hard — on an equivalency between the current and past administrations' handling of children, who generally come from countries in Central America, at the U.S.-Mexico border.While president, Donald Trump was criticized for separating children from their parents. That policy is no longer in place, although rising numbers of children arriving now are unaccompanied, meaning they are detained alone anyway.What they're saying: "We have a couple of options: We can send them back home. ... We can quickly transfer them from CPB to these HHS-run facilities. ... We can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting," Psaki said. "We've chosen the middle option."During the surge in 2019, government watchdogs found severe overcrowding and concerning sanitation, health and safety issues at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intake facilities, which are special concerns for children.CBP is only meant to have short-term custody of migrants before adults and families are transferred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS.Nonetheless, in January, at least 179 migrant minors spent more than three days in CBP custody, as well as at least 48 kids in December, CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported this week.What to watch: Coronavirus protocols have also significantly lowered the number of children who can be held at the longer-term HHS shelters.The Biden administration has already been forced to open a temporary influx shelter in Texas for child migrants, which also has the capacity to add tent-like structures.More than 400 migrant kids were referred to HHS shelters just on Tuesday, according to one administration official.That's an eye-catching number, especially compared to the 30-day referral average at the peak of the 2019 crisis — which was 294.Bottom line: The Biden administration halted the use of an emergency health order that had allowed the Trump administration to quickly expel migrant children who crossed the border.Some experts now say that Biden's policy reversal is part of the reason for the recent increase in unaccompanied children arriving at the border.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Questions hover over whether Iran's shooting down of Ukrainian plane intentional: U.N. investigator

    Inconsistencies in the Iran government's explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raise questions over whether it was intentional, an independent U.N. investigator said on Tuesday, but she had found no concrete evidence that it was. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane on Jan. 8, 2020, in error shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with Washington were high over the U.S. assassination five days earlier of Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

  • Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’

    The House Committee on Energy and Commerce convened Wednesday to discuss disinformation and extremism in the media amid not only the COVID-19 pandemic and political and social unrest, but the closure of local newspapers, as well. The committee reviewed what it calls “fanning the flames,” looking into whether the media — and associated disinformation contained therein — plays a part in disseminating extremist information to the public. In a memo submitted ahead of Wednesday’s early-afternoon hearing, Rep. Frank Pallone, who chairs the committee, pointed out that studies have shown most Americans get their news and information from television and radio, not social media. He pointed to topics — like COVID-19 and the 2020 election — he felt were covered inappropriately, and suggested how and why it happened. Also Read: CNN Anchor Asks If GOP Senator Ron Johnson Is in 'Conspiracy Wormhole' (Video) Rep. Mike Doyle added to that at the top of the hearing, saying, “The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech and the freedom of speech encourages us to ask tough questions about what is going on in the media, what is motivating the tidal wave of disinformation that is putting the lives of so many Americans, and ultimately, our democracy at risk. Partisanship and polarization in the media has been building for years but these more recent events reflect a frightening escalation.” “For nearly a year, disinformation regarding the seriousness of COVID-19 and effectiveness of precautionary measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing has helped to worsen the pandemic, and those who relied on suspect traditional media sources were more likely to believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories,” Pallone wrote. “Most recently, after months of false claims that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, amplified and repeated on particular traditional media outlets, the world watched in horror as rioters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.” Pallone cited media economists’ and witnesses’ theories regarding how disinformation is allowed, even encouraged, to spread: The focus of outlets on revenue above any other mission is coupled with the void left by local publications shuttering. Opinion programming brings in an audience, driving controversy while it fills that void, he explained, citing Columbia professor Emily Bell. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says He Just Learned That QAnon 'Is Not Even a Website' (Video) The standards of even the biggest, most trustworthy outlets did not escape scrutiny, either. “Finally, traditional media outlets will often cover demonstrably false statements made by politicians and other public figures because they consider them to be newsworthy,” Pallone wrote, piggybacking off the testimony of journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Media outlets also provide a forum for newsmakers and commentators to communicate lies and disinformation. Despite criticism, many traditional media outlets continue to allow for the disinformation in an attempt to follow journalistic standards and present multiple viewpoints on a news story.” Read original story Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’ At TheWrap

  • AOC Criticizes Manchin For Haaland Confirmation Indecision

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Monday blasted Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) over a report that he has not yet decided whether to support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) for Interior secretary. “Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet referencing former President Trump’s first attorney general. “Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease?” Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him. Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The “Squad” member’s comments came in response to a report that Manchin was undecided about whether he would support Haaland’s confirmation, with his spokeswoman reportedly telling NBC News that he had met with the New Mexico congresswoman on Zoom to discuss her confirmation but that he had “remaining questions.” “.@DebHaalandNM is a profound public servant and champion for working families,” Ocasio-Cortez said in another post. “Her appointment as Sec of the Interior would be historic, and her leadership holds the promise of progress for our country. Call your Senator to support her confirmation.” With the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Manchin, a moderate Democrat who does not always vote along party lines, has taken on newfound power. When Manchin votes no, Democrats need the support of at least one Republican senator for the matter at hand to pass. The confirmation of Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget is appearing increasingly unlikely after Manchin and moderate Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah all signaled they would not back her. Haaland’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy Committee is scheduled for Tuesday. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments are just the latest in an ongoing Twitter feud between the progressive New York congresswoman and the moderate West Virginia senator. The pair spent a month going back-and-forth on Twitter over the summer after the senator criticized calls to defund the police, saying, “Defund, my butt.” Ocasio-Cortez responded by sharing a photo of herself glaring at Manchin when he applauded President Trump’s second State of the Union address.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Manchin will support Haaland for interior secretary, likely securing her confirmation

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is once again the swing vote President Biden needs to secure a narrow win — and he's coming through for his party. On Wednesday, Manchin affirmed he'd support the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to be Biden's interior secretary. Manchin has often opposed measures and candidates that put his state's fossil fuel industry at risk, and Haaland is clear in her intent to move the U.S. past reliance on fossil fuels. But "while we do not agree on every issue," Manchin said in a statement that Haaland's "strong commitment to bipartisanship" and some of Manchin's own priorities won him over. NEWS: Joe Manchin will support Interior secretary nominee @DebHaalandNM, a boost to her prospects of confirmation. pic.twitter.com/FX4ZuTDXVD — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 24, 2021 Manchin has gained influence in this Congress as the most moderate member of the Democratic Senate's narrow 50-50 majority, potentially sinking the Democrats' inclusion of a $15 minimum wage in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. It's possible that another Democrat could split from the coalition and cost Haaland the confirmation. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has recently been a party spoiler after her opposition to the $15 minimum wage, but The Washington Post's Dave Weigel doesn't think she'll be a hangup this time around. Waiting for someone to speculate that Sinema would vote against Haaland, so I can dunk on them. (A Democrat from Arizona is not going to sandbag the first Native American Interior Secretary.) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • New DNC chair promises greater midterm election involvement — to Democrats’ relief

    Jaime Harrison’s pledge amounts to the next step in a years-long rehabilitation project for the DNC.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Exxon to divest some UK, North Sea assets for over $1 billion

    Exxon could also receive about $300 million in contingent payments based on an increase in commodity prices. Exxon said on Wednesday HitecVision, which bought Exxon's Norwegian North Sea assets for $4.5 billion in 2019, was making the purchase through its British unit Neo. Exxon's share of production from the fields, which was about 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, will more than double NEO's output to around 70,000 boepd, making it among the top five oil and gas producers in the UK.

  • Opinion: The Republicans who confirmed Betsy DeVos have problems with Xavier Becerra? Please

    Elections matter, or so the saying goes. But the debate over some of President Biden's nominees makes you wonder just how true that is.

  • Wisconsin senator slammed for saying ‘fake Trump protesters’ led riots

    Sen. Ron Johnson is catching criticism for trying to distance Donald Trump from the Capitol mob. On Tuesday, Johnson claimed, “agent provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” were responsible for the deadly uprising in Washington, DC on Jan 6. Despite over 200 individuals being federally charged and many of them self-identifying as Trump supporters, the Wisconsin senator said the majority of individuals at the event possed a “jovial, friendly, and earnest demeanor.”

  • Houthis again delay expert examination of tanker off Yemen

    The United Nations said Wednesday that new requests by Yemen’s Houthi rebels will further delay U.N. experts from examining an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil that is at risk of leaking. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the additional requests focus on “logistics and security arrangements,” and “it’s now difficult to say exactly when the mission could be deployed.” The U.N. warned last year that the tanker, the FSO Safer, hasn’t been maintained for more than five years.

  • Palm Beach County says it won’t follow Gov. DeSantis’ order to fly flags at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Palm Beach County won’t follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to lower flags at the county courthouse to honor the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, officials said late Tuesday. The governor ordered the U.S. and Florida state flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday at Florida’s Capitol, the Palm Beach County courthouse in West Palm Beach and at the town hall ...

  • Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on Biden to lift sanctions

    An Iranian state newspaper, taking aim at hardline lawmakers' intervention in Tehran's nuclear row with the West, warned on Tuesday that overly radical actions may lead to Iran's isolation after a new law ended snap inspections by U.N. inspectors. Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers has been fraying since 2018 when the United States pulled out and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran, prompting it to breach the deal's limits on uranium enrichment, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons. On Monday, Iranian lawmakers protested against the government's decision to permit “necessary” monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency for up to three months, saying the move broke a new law they passed that mandated an end to IAEA snap inspections as of Tuesday.

  • A just monument to the Trump presidency: Bury the 500,000 COVID dead at Mar-a-Lago

    Robert E. Lee's home, now Arlington National Cemetery, became a final resting place for Union soldiers in 1864. We should follow the Union example.

  • Minimum Wage Update: Republican Senators Offer $10 Minimum Wage Plan

    Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton propose an alternative to the $15 minimum wage plan pushed by Democrats.

  • Messi scores twice as Barcelona dispatch Elche

    Lionel Messi soared past Luis Suarez to become La Liga's top scorer on Wednesday by adding his 17th and 18th goals of the season in a much-needed 3-0 victory for Barcelona over Elche.

  • The American flag should unite, not divide us, Gov. DeSantis. Take a cue from Sears | Opinion

    What’s built into a flag?

  • CPAC 2021: What will Trump say at the influential Republican conference and who else is speaking?

    Ex-president expected to reassert dominance over party and attack Biden as event focuses on ‘culture war’ rather than pandemic

  • GOP rallies solidly against Democrats' virus relief package

    Republicans rallied solidly Wednesday against Democrats' proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as lawmakers awaited a decision by the Senate's parliamentarian that could bolster or potentially kill a pivotal provision hiking the federal minimum wage. Despite their paper-thin congressional majorities, Democratic leaders were poised to push the sweeping package through the House on Friday. GOP leaders were honing attacks on the package as a job killer that does too little to reopen schools or businesses shuttered for the pandemic and that was not only wasteful but also even unscrupulous.