Mike Preston: Befuddling Ravens find another way to win — and that’s scary for rest of NFL

The Ravens are befuddling but scary, which is why they are one of the favorites heading toward the postseason.

They might not be the best team in the NFL, but they are one of the most balanced, right up there with the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams, 37-31, as reserve receiver Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Baltimore its third straight victory and seventh in its past eight games.

There has always been this general belief that the good teams peak in December and that momentum carries over into the playoffs. The Ravens aren’t peaking, but they’ve got guys like Wallace making plays, it makes them hard to beat, especially in a watered-down and mediocre NFL.

“That’s how these games are won, and that’s what our guys did,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s the amazing event that I’m talking about this December in this game in this stadium today – December football. I just couldn’t be more proud of those guys, because it was mountains and valleys. … Our guys just weathered all those storms – figuratively and literally – out there and found a way to make those plays to win the game at the end. As a coach, there’s nothing better than that.”

After Wallace’s thrilling, game-winning touchdown that was set up perfectly with four great blocks, the Ravens locker room was upbeat and exploding with raw emotion. This game had all the elements of a postseason win, and Baltimore fought back and won despite numerous lead changes.

The Ravens won because they have so many playmakers. In years past, they had quarterback Lamar Jackson and they went as he did. But it’s not that way anymore. Jackson completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, but it wasn’t close to one of his best performances. If he had hit on three or four other long throws, this game might have been a blowout.

But in crunch time, with the Ravens trailing 28-23 with 4:41 left in regulation, Jackson was spectacular in leading the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who also caught the 2-point conversion.

That’s the difference compared with previous years. Jackson doesn’t have to carry the offense. The Ravens have Flowers, who had six catches for 60 yards. They’ve got the ancient one, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who turned back the clock and had four catches for 97 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter. They’ve got an explosive running back in rookie Keaton Mitchell, who they need to use more after gaining 54 yards on nine carries Sunday, and the most clutch kicker in the NFL in Justin Tucker, who converted on field goals of 31, 47 and 33 yards against the Rams.

And here’s another major difference from the previous seasons. The Ravens have a defense. Yes, they gave up 410 yards to the Rams, but this group has been the guiding force.

Now, they just have to put it all together.

“I wish I would have had those other few [deep balls],” Jackson said. “I feel like I was too excited because I just saw [my receivers] flying, but I should have just kept my poise and delivered them like I did earlier on in the game and the game probably would have been over faster than [going to] overtime.

“[That was] electric. That was crazy [and] that was a wild game. Shoutout to ‘Ty’ [Tylan Wallace]. The emotions right now are electric right now. It’s not a championship, but it was like [a] playoff atmosphere. It was a team game, [a] team win.”

That’s what is so intriguing about this team. It’s a bizarre bunch because they play down or up to the level of their opponent. There is nothing special about the Rams. They came to Baltimore with a 6-6 record. They were ranked No. 13 in total offense and No. 16 in total defense.

They had won three straight with wins against Seattle, Arizona and Cleveland, but had lost three in a row before that to Pittsburgh, Dallas and Green Bay.

The Ravens, though, found a way to survive. They usually do, which is why they are 10-3 and competing for home-field advantage throughout the postseason. On Sunday, aside from allowing all those yards, they were penalized seven times for 79 yards and even had an errant snap go past an unprepared Jackson for a safety, which put them behind, 22-20, midway through the third quarter.

Some teams lose games like this, especially when their quarterback is struggling. The Ravens, though, can beat you in a lot of ways because they have the talent and a strong blue-collar work ethic.

Besides the standouts, they can sign and rely on journeymen free agents and get production out of outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney. They can get unheard-of free agents such as safeties Geno Stone and cornerback Arthur Maulet and plug them into a system and be successful.

They find a player like Wallace, who committed a boneheaded offside penalty on a punt that eventually led to a Rams touchdown in the second quarter, but he ends up scoring the game-winning touchdown while playing a position he rarely if ever even practices in.

“Going into it, obviously, with ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay] going down [and] me having to step up into that role, I obviously — like you were saying — I hadn’t had too many in-game punt returns,” Wallace said. “So, the main thing for me, especially with the weather, I was just like, ‘I need to catch it first before anything.’

“But, on that play, we had the return set up, and I was like, ‘This is a perfect opportunity to put the game away.’ Shoutout to the guys blocking for me.”

You wonder now if the Ravens are lucky or if this is a team that is destined for greatness. Winning games like Sunday can make you wonder. The Ravens have the players and the proper attitude, but they still haven’t hit a stride of consistency.

Yet, they still win, and that says something. This one against the Rams was special.

“It’s a chapter written in the story, and we’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the thing. It’s like, ‘Will we be looking back on this moment saying it was a galvanizing moment?’ The team has been galvanized, so maybe the galvanization is reflected in a moment like this for everybody to see.”