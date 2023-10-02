Mike Preston: With Ravens in first place, rest of AFC North is quickly heading south

CLEVELAND — A month into the season, the AFC North isn’t looking so tough anymore.

On Sept. 9, a genius sports columnist from The Baltimore Sun wrote that it was the toughest division in the NFL. He apologizes. OK, it was me. At this point of the season, I stand corrected.

If the season continues to unfold the way it has during the first four weeks, the Ravens are going to run away with the division title. They easily beat up on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, 28-3, and are in first place with a 3-1 record.

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns are 2-2, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who have played in the past two AFC championship games, are 1-3 and heading south.

If the Ravens were just managing to get by, it would be one thing, but they’ve played the past few games without five, six or sometimes seven starters. They had a hiccup last week in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, but they are still winning without receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.

On Sept. 17, the Ravens physically pounded the Bengals, 27-24, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. On Sunday, they crushed Cleveland in a game that was virtually over after the Ravens took a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Next up are the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

“Well, it’s a good start,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ve got all these AFC North road games on our schedule right away and that’s an opportunity. Our guys have taken advantage of that so far. Now, we’re going to Pittsburgh next week.

“So, in 24 hours we have to get locked into Pittsburgh because we have to be a better football team than we were this week to go to Pittsburgh next week. That will be our goal and our mission.”

Cleveland was without two injured starters Sunday in quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb. That’s devastating to the Browns because they don’t have the depth of Baltimore, which is the main reason the Ravens are so successful in the preseason.

Cleveland also lacks the winning tradition the Ravens have built over the years. The Browns always talk big but seldom deliver. They came into Sunday’s game with the NFL’s top-ranked defense and the Ravens pounded their front seven for 296 yards of total offense, including 131 on the ground.

The Ravens held Cleveland’s offense and rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to 166 total yards, and 40 of those came on a run by halfback Pierre Strong Jr. with 47 seconds left in the game.

We’ve seen this act before. When Cleveland’s offense becomes totally inept, its defense has a meltdown, which happened after the Ravens’ second touchdown Sunday.

Bye-bye, Brownies.

“Like I said, this is the NFL and you have to bring it every week,” Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. “We understand that. They got the better of us today. It’s a long season. A division game and we get to play them again and we’re excited for that whenever that time is. Use this week to get our minds right, bodies right and get ready for the long term.”

No one fears the Browns without Watson and Chubb. They’ve got good interior lines, but everyone is aware of their defense and how they quit.

“It’s a long season along the way, so what you do in Week 1, Week 2, it’s not about the sprint, it’s about the marathon,” said Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith, who finished with 10 tackles Sunday.

The Steelers are in a similar state. I think Mike Tomlin is one of the top five coaches in the NFL, and he brings a certain toughness and attitude to that team. But Pittsburgh lost 30-6 to Houston on Sunday. That’s right, 30-6 to the lowly Texans.

They also lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to a knee injury for an undetermined amount of time. There will be some who assume the Steelers lost because of Pickett’s injury, but they were already down 23-6 when Mitch Trubisky took over late in the third quarter.

And then there are the Bengals. There is an anticipation they will go on some type of roll like they have the past two seasons, but they lost 27-3 to the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The magic of quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have faded. He completed 20 of 30 passes for only 165 yards Sunday, and running back Joe Mixon had 67 yards on 14 carries. The Bengals are like nomads — they have no direction.

It’s still early in the season and a lot of things can happen, but you have to keep an eye on trends. Burrow continues to struggle and Pickett could be out for a couple of games. There were some who thought Watson would play Sunday, but contrary to several reports, he wasn’t ready.

One thing about this league: It’s hard to win without a starting quarterback.

Right now, Jackson is healthy. The offense is still a work in progress and no one knows for sure when some of the regular starters will return. Regardless, the Ravens have a strong work ethic and a good defense, maybe as good as any in the league with the exception of the San Francisco 49ers.

And as this season unfolds, they should get better when they put their full team of starters on the field. If that happens, they should be even stronger in the AFC North, a division that boasted strong running games, young quarterbacks and good defenses at the beginning of the season.

Now that’s starting to fade, just like some of the teams.