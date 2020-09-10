Mike Signorelli Shares 3 Habits That Develop Simple Living & High Thinking Lifestyle

Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Warren Buffett is an icon of simple living and high thinking. Amidst all the mayhem life brings, a simple living and high-thinking lifestyle can set you up for success while fully helping you live your life. Simplicity is the affinity with minimalism, while high thinking is about attaining a deeper understanding of yourself and valuing things that matter in the long run. Pastor Mike Signorelli helps people find a life that works for them, including simple living and a high thinking lifestyle. In a conversation with Insider Monkey, Mike shares that it’s crucial to improve yourself and your lifestyle using daily habits that make you richer, in its true sense.

Pastor Mike Signorelli

IM: Good to connect with you, Mike! How can people simplify their lives?

Mike: To adapt to a simpler life, I recommend that you must embrace a minimalist approach. Be it your wardrobes, gadgets, luxuries, or people, pen down what you need in life to make minimal choices, reduce chaos, and live a simplified and less stressful life.

IM: Are there any steps one can follow to begin on this path of self-improvement?

Mike: There are three habits that I believe help people improve their lives significantly. To start treading on the path of high thinking, the first habit you can develop is being grateful. This is one of the first things I teach people from all walks of life. Keeping a gratitude journal is a great boost to your mental well-being.

Secondly, one must strive for positivity. Instead of being worried about the future, you can be excited about what's coming for you. It allows you to give less weight to negative thoughts. Faith is one of the best ways to develop a positive outlook on life.

The last tenet of high thinking is probably the most surprising and the most difficult for some people. I’m a big advocate of valuing the hardships you’ve had in your life. Difficult situations help make you who you are today. You might also find that what makes you happiest is also hard work. Easy things aren’t always the best for us.

IM: People often lose path while chasing other materialistic goals in life; what do you recommend?

Mike: We need to understand that it takes time to make these tiny changes in your life, but it will be worth it in the long run when you reap the benefits and live a happier life. The best way to move forward is one positive habit at a time!